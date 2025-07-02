A Bayern Munich star has snubbed a summer move to Manchester United, revealing two key reasons for his verdict on a move to Old Trafford.

So far this summer, the Red Devils have made one summer signing as they have landed Matheus Cunha after activating his £62.5m release clause.

Ruben Amorim‘s side remain in the market for attacking reinforcements as they are working to finalise a deal for Bryan Mbeumo, while they are crying out for a new striker.

United need an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee after they only scored seven Premier League goals combined in 2024/25, but moves for Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Hugo Ekitike have been ruled out for three reasons.

The Premier League giants signed Hojlund as an alternative to Harry Kane, who instead joined Bayern Munich during the 2023 summer transfer window.

While United have remained sporadically linked with Kane over the past two years, the same can be said for Germany international Thomas Muller.

The 35-year-old is set to leave Bayern Munich this summer, with his short-term contract extension due to expire at the end of July.

Muller’s next move is unclear, but he has given two reasons why he won’t be joining Man Utd.

“Yeah, I thought about it,” Muller admitted to CBS Sports when asked whether he’d considered joining Man Utd.

“There were some moments I thought it would be nice to experience it.”

Then, Muller was pressed on whether a move to Old Trafford would be appealing this summer, Muller replied: “Many times… or do you mean now? Now? No, no.

“I’m not the right guy for them and they are not the right club for me. They won’t have fun and I won’t have fun so that’s not a match.”

Earlier this year, former coach Benni McCarthy revealed Kane was United’s “No.1” target ahead of Hojlund and he explained why a move fell through.

“In the summer of 2023, Harry Kane was our No1 target,” McCarthy claimed.

“Kane was the prime target, but obviously the price tag was an issue. Because he would have been leaving Spurs for United, a few extra million pounds were added on to the price tag, which, you know, for a 30-year-old wasn’t seen to be wise.

“But for £100 million, if you look at it now, you’d say that it would have been well worth it because he’s gone to Bayern and he’s still producing, he’s still scoring.

“We should have just bitten the bullet and got Harry Kane and then also tried to invest in Rasmus Hojlund. That would have been the best thing for Rasmus if he had someone like Harry Kane involved.

“So yeah, Harry Kane was Erik’s No1 target. Erik really wanted him. Randal Kolo Muani was also very high on that list. Victor Osimhen was also on that list.

“But I felt that if you’re going to want to spend that kind of money – £100 million plus – then you want to complete package. And Harry Kane, for me, was the complete package.

“Unfortunately, the club didn’t see it that way. They looked at it as Rasmus Hojlund, in the long run, would be a more prized asset than investing in both Rasmus and Harry Kane.

“So we stopped pursuing Kane, and we ended up getting just Rasmus.”