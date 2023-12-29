Bayern ‘lead the race’ for Man Utd starter as Dortmund line up ‘big bid’ for Old Trafford midfielder

Bayern Munich are currently at the front of the pack to sign Man Utd defender Raphael Varane in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The France international joined the Red Devils in 2021 from Real Madrid in a £34m deal, which could rise to £42m, with many believing that the signing could elevate the Man Utd defence to the next level.

However, Varane has been plagued by injuries since joining from the Spanish club with his form subsequently taking a hit and the 30-year-old has rarely been up to speed at Old Trafford.

Varane started this season as one part of Erik ten Hag’s preferred centre-back pairing with Lisandro Martinez but injuries to both players has seen Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof all given first-team opportunities.

Ten Hag was even forced to start academy product Willy Kambwala in their 2-0 loss to West Ham before Christmas – but Varane was back against Aston Villa alongside Evans as Man Utd came from two goals down to win 3-2.

Despite that, there are still rumours that the Man Utd starter could be departing in the winter transfer window with Football Insider claiming that Bayern Munich ‘lead the race to sign the French international if he leaves Old Trafford next month’.

There were strong rumours last week that Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti ‘would welcome’ Varane back at the Bernabeu but German champions Bayern Munich ‘are now in pole position’.

Varane is entering the final six months of his contract at Man Utd and the Red Devils could decide to cash in, although they could trigger the one-year extension in his contract.

Football Insider add that Bayern Munich ‘are eager to add a new defender to their squad for the second half of the 2023/24 season with Kim Min-Jae set to head off for Asian Cup duty while Noussair Mazraoui will head to the Africa Cup of Nations to represent Morocco.’

In another story from Football Insider, Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are ‘lining up a big offer for Man United academy star Dan Gore’ and the German giants ‘are prepared to enquire about his availability in January’.

It is understood that Dortmund hold a ‘long-term interest in the 19-year-old’ and they are ready to submit a ‘big bid’ in the summer if they can’t get a deal done in January.

