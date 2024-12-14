Bayern Munich ‘very well informed’ on Chelsea forward, as chance of January raid assessed

Bayern Munich are reportedly “very well informed” on the situation of Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk, as a journalist has shared the chances that they go after him.

Mudryk’s spell as a Blues player has been difficult. In his first year and a half at Chelsea, he scored seven goals and provided four assists – so far this season, he has three goals and four assists.

But those stats are aided by the fact the Blues are playing against much poorer opposition in the UEFA Conference League, where six of Mudryk’s goal contributions have come.

He’s been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Bayern Munich cropping up as a potential destination.

Though their sporting director has denied they’ll move for him, as per journalist Tobi Altschaffl, his information seems to suggest they may have one eye on the Ukrainian.

“That is not true. I briefly touched on it earlier. It was the topic of the Ukrainian journalists at the press conference the day before. Eberl [Bayern director] says he’s an outstanding player. He has a contract with Chelsea until 2031 and cost a lot of money,” Altschaffl told FC Bayern Insider.

“Of course, we are watching the market. Of course, he’s an outstanding player. But at the moment, it’s just a rumour. So Eberl denies that there is concrete interest, concrete negotiations. But he is already very well informed about the player, let’s put it that way.”

In any case, it is believed that Chelsea could look to move Mudryk on, and will almost certainly not receive the fee they paid for him.

As such, with Bayern seemingly having some level of interest, whether or not they admit to it, it seems they could still be a potential destination if the Chelsea winger is available at the right price.

READ MORE: Chelsea star admits ‘anger’ at failed move to Prem club whose manager asked him to join