Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß has doubled down on his recent remarks about Nicolas Jackson, insisting his comments were misinterpreted by ‘stupid’ journalists.

Hoeneß revealed on Sunday that the obligation to permanently sign the on-loan Chelsea striker depended on him starting 40 games this season.

In what felt like a damning comment, the 73-year-old said Jackson will “never” meet the conditions of the agreement with the Premier League club.

Bayern paid a whopping €16.5million (£14.3million) loan fee for the Senegalese international, but the Bayern chief also revealed that the player and his agent paid €3million (£2.6million) to help the club complete the transfer.

“If anyone’s upset about this loan fee: It’s not €16.5million because the player and his agent paid €3million,” Hoeneß said on the 30th anniversary edition of the ‘Doppelpass’ talk show on SPORT1 in Germany. “That means the player costs €13.5million.

“And that’s not a problem at all, because if I buy a player for €80million, it also costs €16million in depreciation per year, so it’s €13million.

“The big money only has to be paid if he starts 40 games. He never does that.”

Hoeneß has now doubled down, giving a math lesson to the ‘stupid’ journalists who ‘misinterpreted’ his comments.

The German football legend hit back at what he sees as lazy journalism. He told Sky Germany: “Everything I said was very helpful for [sporting director] Max Eberl.

“Everything I said was meant to help him. What annoyed me a lot is the stupidity of some journalists. They interpreted my words as if I had something against Jackson.”

He then proceeded to lay out the numbers: “We still have 32 Bundesliga games. If we reach the Champions League final, which we hope we will, that adds 13 games. The total is 45 games.

“The DFB Pokal games do not count. So he would have to start all these games. He will go to the African Cup in January, so he can’t start 40 games – that’s what I said.”

Hoeneß also defended the structure of Jackson’s deal: “What I wanted was to help Max, because he was accused of granting this option. The same goes for the fact that the player and his agent contributed to the deal. That’s something positive, because it took the loan fee down to €13.5m.”

He concluded that he is effectively “Max’s biggest defender,” before suggesting Eberl might have avoided criticism if he had made those points himself.

