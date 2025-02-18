Callum McGregor looks dejected after Celtic are knocked out of the Champions League

Celtic have been knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich, who drew 1-1 at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night after a fortunate 94th-minute Alphonso Davies goal to win 3-2 on aggregate.

The Scottish champions were unlucky to lose at home to Bayern last week, having a very early goal disallowed for a controversial offside.

They went 2-0 down after goals from Michael Olise and Harry Kane but halved the deficit through Daizen Maeda and put the Germans under intense pressure until the final whistle.

Bayern unsurprisingly started the stronger of the two sides in the second leg but Celtic grew into the match and spurned a couple of huge opportunities to open the scoring.

Vincent Kompany’s side continued to struggle through and deservedly went behind in the 63rd minute.

READ MORE: Premier League player stats: Salah running away with Golden Boot and Playmaker award

German winger Nicolas Kuhn opened the scoring after some comical Bayern defending, with Kim-min Jae and Josip Stanisic both recording errors leading to goal.

Celtic levelled things up on aggregate with Kuhn’s opener on the night and Bayern then started to dominate and create chances, without really testing Kasper Schmeichel.

Bayern ended up breaking Celtic’s hearts with a 94th-minute equaliser to send them through to the last 16.

Schmeichel made a smart save but Alphonso Davies latched onto the rebound – in a way. The Canadian was fortunate as a Cameron Carter-Vickers’ clearance smashed into his leg to go in from a yard out.

Celtic’s most recent knockout tie in the Champions League came against Antonio Conte’s Juventus in 2012/13, losing 5-0 on aggregate.

They have not won a knockout tie in Europe’s premier competition since the 1988/89 season, defeating Budapest Honved in the first round of the European Cup.

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, Feyenoord stunned AC Milan to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League/European Cup for the first time since 1975.

The Dutch club won the first leg 1-0 at home but their former striker Santiago Gimenez – who joined Milan in January – scored in the first minute of the second leg in Italy.

Theo Hernandez was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 51st minute, giving Feyenoord a huge boost.

The French international’s first yellow card came from pulling back ex-Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder on the counter and he was sent off for simulation when trying to win a penalty.

It was the correct decision and came back to bite Milan in the backside when substitute Julian Carranza equalised on the night and put the away side back in front on aggregate.

Sergio Conceicao’s side could not find an equaliser and Feyenoord advanced.

Givairo Read was sent off after the full-time whistle as tempers flared at San Siro.

It was a memorable evening for Club Brugge, who took a 3-0 lead into half time at Atalanta after winning the first leg 2-1.

Chemsdine Talbi gave Brugge a third-minute lead and grabbed his second in the 27th minute before a lovely half-volley from Ferran Jutgla made it three.

Half-time substitute Ademola Lookman scored seconds after the restart to give Atalanta a lifeline but also missed a penalty, which would have set up a very interesting last 30 minutes.

Rafael Toloi was sent off late on for the hosts to rub salt in the wounds.

Benfica are also through to the last 16 of the Champions League after another hectic night at Estadio da Luz, drawing 3-3 with AS Monaco to win 4-3 on aggregate.

Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu gave the hosts the lead but goals from Takumi Minamino and Eliesse Ben Seghir made it 2-2 on aggregate.

Vangelis Pavlidis then scored from the penalty spot, George Ilenikhena bagged for Monaco and Orkun Kokcu equalised again.

Brugge will face one of Aston Villa or Lille in the last 16, Feyenoord have Arsenal or Inter, Benfica have Barcelona or Liverpool and Bayern will take on one of Bayer Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid.

READ NOW: Every Premier League club’s worst player in 2024/25: Hojlund, Lewis-Skelly…