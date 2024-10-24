A Bayern Munich star has brutally been told to “retire” after the Bundesliga giants were hammered 4-1 by FC Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Wednesday night.

Bayern Munich were on the end of a one-sided loss in Spain as they succumbed to Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

Brazil international Raphinha – who has reportedly received an ‘offer’ to join Man Utd – opened the scoring after the minute, but Bayern Munich were able to bounce back.

Harry Kane had a goal ruled for offside in the tenth minute, but he found the net again in the 18th minute to level the Champions League group game.

Barcelona took control again before the break as Robert Lewandowski restored their lead before Raphinha scored at the end of the first half and the start of the second to complete his hat-trick.

Germany international Manuel Neuer was once considered the best goalkeeper in the world, but he struggled against Barcelona as Hansi Flick’s side scored four goals from four shots on target.

Following Bayern Munich’s loss to Bayern Munich, former England boss Fabio Capello encouraged Neuer to “retire”.

“When some goalkeepers reach a certain age, they should have the courage to retire,” Capello said.

READ: New Champions League format is ‘utterly meaningless and sh*t’



Lothar Mattaus added: “I don’t mean Manuel any harm, but he is not the support for the team at the moment that he was in the past.

“Manuel Neuer is not Manuel Neuer at the moment. Because he doesn’t save the unstoppable balls, his goalkeeping has changed.

“He used to anticipate every situation, he had a 360-degree view, and he could initiate attacks with a build-up pass. At the moment he can’t give the defense any security.

“This is also demonstrated by the rate of just over 40 per cent of balls saved in the Bundesliga. I hope that he will soon find his way back to his old game and confidence.”

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arne Slot’s no-frills Liverpool beat RB Leipzig in display to make Jurgen Klopp shudder

👉 Aston Villa expose Newcastle mistakes as Rogers personifies rapid rise for Emery’s CL table-toppers

👉 Real Madrid have Gittens before Vinicius steps in as latest Chelsea transfer obsession emerges

Speaking post-match, Kane explained why he thought Bayern Munich came up short against Barcelona.

“Conceding three away from home in the first half wasn’t a great start for us,” Kane said.

“We had a spell in the first half when we looked really dangerous, but Barcelona played well, and we didn’t exploit the time when we were better. Then we got punished in transitions.

“We have to go away and learn from this. I think there was a moment for us when we looked dangerous, but perhaps we got a bit carried away trying to play the final ball too quickly, and if we’d used more possession instead of rushing it, we’d have made better chances. But there’s no need to panic – it’s about learning and being better next time.”