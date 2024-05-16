Bayern Munich want to keep Manchester United target Thomas Tuchel as their head coach after being rejected by a fourth manager, according to reports.

Tuchel is set to leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season but it looks like a U-turn is in the works after several managers turned down the chance to replace the 50-year-old.

It was reported that Bayern approached Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner but the Eagles told the Germans to pay €100million in compensation or jog on.

As you would expect, they did in fact jog on.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Glasner was the fourth manager Bayern have attempted to lure after it was confirmed Tuchel would step down at the end of the season.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso was their top choice but after he confirmed he would not be moving clubs this summer amid interest from Bayern and Liverpool, they turned their attention to former boss Julian Nagelsmann, who also rejected them.

Ralf Rangnick was the third manager the Bavarians spoke to, but the former Manchester United interim manager rejected the opportunity in favour of remaining in charge of the Austrian national team.

Following the rejection from Glasner and Palace, Bayern have now swallowed their pride and asked Tuchel to stay, according to German football expert Florian Plettenberg and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reported on Thursday morning that ‘discussions remain ongoing’ with Tuchel seeking ‘full confidence’ from the club’s hierarchy if he is to stay.

The Italian wrote on X: ‘Discussions between Tuchel’s agent and Bayern remain ongoing after meeting at club’s headquarters. ‘The crucial points for Tuchel to stay are the total approval from supervisory board and contract extension. Tuchel wants to feel full confidence in order to accept to stay.’

Meanwhile, Sky Germany journalist Plettenberg has said Tuchel ‘is set to remain as Bayern coach’ after ‘yesterday’s discussions’.

He said: ‘Thomas Tuchel is set to remain as coach at FC Bayern. This is the result of yesterday’s discussions, as revealed last night Bayern now focusing on Tuchel agreement. ‘[Roberto] De Zerbi and [Erik] Ten Hag are being considered and remain on the list, but the priority is now on Tuchel Discussions regarding the contract length requested by Tuchel, at least until 2026, are ongoing. ‘It’s not a done deal yet. A decision is expected to be made soon.’

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has been linked with the job, as has Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, but it looks like the German giants would rather keep their current boss, which makes a lot of sense.

Interestingly, Tuchel is one of the names being linked with the Old Trafford job with Ten Hag under increased pressure.

It is believed that Man Utd’s new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is contemplating replacing the Dutchman and Tuchel is in the frame.

If the former Chelsea boss does stay at Bayern, Ratcliffe might decide to stick with Ten Hag as the best option to replace him will no longer be available.

Saying that, England manager Gareth Southgate and Brentford boss Thomas Frank are also reportedly under consideration.

