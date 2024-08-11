Harry Kane was overjoyed by the “amazing” reception he received upon his return from Tottenham before he gave Dominic Solanke a big seal of approval.

The England captain enjoyed a triumphant return to Tottenham after his Bayern Munich team earned a 3-2 friendly win at his old club on Saturday night.

It was the first time Kane had come back to his old stomping ground since his £100million transfer last August.

He was given a standing ovation on the pitch for the final 10 minutes before taking part in a solo lap of honour at full-time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I am so used to coming here as the home player, been here so many times before so it was strange and putting this shirt on, being in the away dressing room, but I like to enjoy these occasions,” Kane said.

READ: The most expensive Premier League academy graduate signings ever – Smith Rowe displaces Rooney



“I had an amazing career at Spurs, so many great memories and just great to see the fans again, so many players and staff I have a lot of relationships with.

“The game itself, I probably shouldn’t have been playing. I only trained yesterday but I was always going to play 10 minutes and it was good.

“Everything was really rushed through last year, so we didn’t have a chance (to say goodbye), but it was great way to say thank you to all of them.

“The reception I got was amazing and great to clap them around the pitch after, those who stayed behind and I will always be thankful for every Spurs fan for the support they’ve given me through my whole career. It’s been incredible.

“I just appreciate them seeing me and me seeing them again.”

Kane and Eric Dier, who left Spurs in January to join Bayern, were presented with a special gift before kick off to acknowledged their service to the club.

Tottenham chose to parade new £65million signing Solanke afterwards alongside fellow summer arrivals Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

Solanke, 26, did not feature in the friendly but after he scored 21 times in all competitions for Bournemouth last season, Kane backed the one-cap England forward to flourish at his old club.

Kane added: “Yeah, he should be great. Dom is a great player, plays with high intensity, high speed.

“For sure he is going to get chances in this team, the way Ange (Postecoglou) plays and you saw that again with two top teams going toe-to-toe.

“Yeah, I think it is a really good signing. I saw him in the dressing room there and wished him all the best. I hope he has a great season.”

Dejan Kulusevski struck twice for Spurs, first during the opening minute and again after the hour mark, but Bayern claimed victory in a five-goal thriller after goals from Dayot Upamecano, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller.