There’s nothing wrong with the new presenters the BBC have chosen for Match of the Day. Apart from the number.

There are just too many of them. Had any one of Mark Chapman, Kelly Cates or Gabby Logan been named as Gary Lineker’s full-time successor we’d have been perfectly happy with it. We go so far as to say we can’t think of another name that deserves to be in the top three mix ahead of any of them.

All have strong credentials for the job. All have a proven track record. All of them will do it perfectly well.

But the BBC have still f***ed it, haven’t they. Because they’ve fudged it. In Chapman, Cates and Logan what they had was an excellent shortlist from which to make a final decision. What they did not have was a final decision.

Any one of the three could have taken MOTD and run with it, put their stamp on it. But now none of them can do that.

The rotating cast of hosts and with it the loss of a coherent tone isn’t the only reason Have I Got News For You became unwatchable dreck, but it’s up there. And yes, three different capable presenters isn’t the same as unlimited presenters of wildly varying ability and suitability, and at least the chance of Boris Johnson hosting the Saturday night Premier League highlights round-up remains enormously remote. They’ve not completely lost the plot.

But at its heart the decision to give all three the job is a similarly flawed non-decision. It smacks of lacking either the confidence or will to make the bold decision you believe to be the best and correct one and instead, if not quite avoiding an answer altogether, avoiding anything definitive that can be criticised later.

We suspect part of the thinking is not wanting any one of the three to be saddled with the burden of ‘Gary Lineker’s replacement’. And maybe there’s merit in that. Maybe if David Moyes had two other managers to share the post-Fergie yoke at Old Trafford all those years ago United would not be in their current mess. And he might not be back at Everton.

But it still remains a cop-out. It still gives off a vibe of minimising what can go wrong rather then maximising what can go right.

And there’s no need for it. None of the three can or will ruin MOTD. Even if they were terrible presenters, as long as the highlights are still the highlights there is only so much damage you can do.

The baseline for the show is incredibly high. Although yes, Boris Johnson could probably ruin it.

There is also no escaping the troubling idea that this tentative lack of conviction extends to a desire to appease the sort of people who’ve already had a big win anyway with Lineker’s departure. And that never works.

The country at large is currently stuck in a grim real-time, real-life experiment in this very phenomenon. There’s no point trying to please these people. They don’t know what they want, but really, only that they always want more. It’s been over eight years and they still can’t agree on the Brexit they want, other then knowing with impotent certainty that it isn’t the one they’ve got.

If the best candidate was a woman, then give them the job and ignore the whining from twats who will still whine anyway. We’re aware of the irony of noting that in our own whine, so don’t bother pointing it out.

And if the best candidate was Mark Chapman with his MOTD2 continuity credentials then give him the job and ignore the different whining from some other twats.

But don’t just avoid the decision altogether. All three presenters have been at pains to say how happy they are with this vaguely unsatisfying and unsatisfactory three-way job-share, but secretly each of them must wish they had the chance to properly do their own thing with it. And the biggest frustration is knowing they each could absolutely have done so.

The BBC, though, is now seemingly stuck permanently on the back foot, permanently playing defence, second-guessing itself and the reaction of a hostile press. To the extent that even picking three excellent presenters for a flagship sports show feels like an act of surrender and weakness.

READ NEXT: Clive Tyldesley talks to F365 on the art of commentary, sh*t soundtracks and more