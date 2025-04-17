BBC pundits name Champions League ‘favourites’ as Walcott tips ‘most complete team’

Theo Walcott has named his Champions League “favourites” after the four semi-finalists were confirmed, picking out the “most complete team” left in the competition.

Arsenal beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the Bernabeu on Wednesday to thump the reigning champions 5-1 on aggregate and set up a clash with Paris Saint-Germain, who survived a major scare against Aston Villa on Tuesday to progress 5-4 across two legs.

Barcelona lost their second leg 3-1 to Borussia Dortmund but went through 5-3 on aggregate, while Inter Milan beat Bayern Munich 2-1 at the Allianz Arena to progress having drawn the first leg 2-2.

Both semis are tough to call but Walcott reckons his former club have what it takes to “go all the way” this season, while former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha believes we will have a first-time winner.

“I want Arsenal to win it and they are certainly capable of going all the way,” Walcott told BBC Sport.

“They will be favourites now, after going to the Bernabeu and beating Real Madrid, but there is something about Inter Milan that worries me. The way they defend makes me think they have a real chance too.

“It is still so open, though, and I can’t even call either semi-final right now, let alone the final – it’s too hard to say who will win it with any certainty.”

Onuoha added: “As I look at the two ties left now, I think it’s going to be one of the first-time winners, so either Arsenal or PSG, whoever comes through their semi-final.

“That’s a shame for one of them because they are the two best teams in the competition. It’s very hard to choose between the two but I am going to go for Arsenal.

“Beating Real Madrid, even if this isn’t the best version of Real Madrid is one thing, but to go to the Bernabeu with all the talk about a comeback and be so robust, showed they have what it takes.

“Overall, in terms of how they are prepared to defend and suffer, and still have a threat in attack, I would argue they are the most complete team left in the competition.”

Despite Arsenal’s stunning display against Real Madrid, both Chris Sutton and Matt Upson are backing PSG.

“I just think PSG are such a well-balanced team,” Sutton said. “They’ve got rid of all the big hitters now.

“They’ve got Ligue 1 wrapped up already so they can concentrate on the Champions League and they just ooze class and quality.”

Ex-England defender Upson added: “It’s easy to change opinion once you get through another set of games but I’m going to stick with my gut feeling of PSG to win the competition.

“I think they’ve been standout performers all the way through. This side has a grit about it that I’ve not seen in any other PSG team.”