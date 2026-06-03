Michael Carrick is the new permanent manager at Old Trafford.

According to reports, Manchester United are expected to sign West Ham star Matheus Fernandes after landing Atalanta’s Ederson Silva.

The Red Devils are not messing around in this summer’s transfer window, with it clear that they are keen to secure deals before the World Cup gets underway.

Man Utd are expected to make at least five signings this summer, with reports claiming they could land a striker, winger, centre-back and/or left-back to go with their new midfielders.

But Michael Carrick‘s side are prioritising a midfield overhaul in this summer’s transfer window, and it has emerged that they have sealed a deal to sign Ederson from Serie A outfit Atalanta.

After this news surfaced, an update from Fabrizio Romano confirmed that they will “do many other things” in this summer’s window.

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ESPN, meanwhile, have reported that Fernandes could be their next midfield arrival after Ederson.

They claimed: ‘With a deal for Éderson agreed, United are set to step up their interest in West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

‘Sources have told ESPN that United have already made contact with West Ham about a potential deal for the 21-year-old, who is expected to leave the London Stadium after relegation to the Championship.’

BBC Reporter: ‘I would be surprised’ if Man Utd didn’t sign Matheus Fernandes

Fernandes was one of West Ham’s top performers in their relegation season, and the Hammers have already reportedly given up hope of keeping him and have ‘cleared’ him to leave.

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Since this report, Manchester United journalist Ross Harwood claimed the Red Devils already have a ‘verbal agreement’ with Fernandes.

Harwood said on X: “Talks for Mateus Fernandes to now accelerate. Man Utd ideally looking to agree deal around £45m

“Player to request the move to push clubs to agree, already given verbal agreement on personal terms’

“Expectation for this to be next summer signing after Ederson done deal.”

Now, BBC reporter Simon Stone has revealed that he “would be surprised” if Man Utd did not sign Fernandes this summer.

Simon told BBC Sport: “I would be surprised if the deal for Mateus Fernandes didn’t get done. I believe the club are in a bit of a stand off with West Ham United at the moment, who are adamant they don’t have to sell and want £80m.

“However, that seems to be another deal that could be done reasonably quickly because Fernandes, like Ederson, didn’t actually make the cut for the World Cup.

“I also get the sense that if Manchester United could do a deal which would see Manuel Ugarte leave the club in some way, shape or form, then that would suit all parties.”

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