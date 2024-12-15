In a ‘huge blow’ to Sky Sports, Kelly Cates will join the BBC and form a ‘three-person presenting team’ on Match of the Day, according to reports.

It was confirmed last month that Gary Lineker will step down as MOTD host at the end of the season after 26 years.

He will also officially leave the BBC after the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Lineker’s yearly salary of £1.35million will be slashed at the end of 2024/25 before leaving the BBC in a year and a half.

“I feel this is now the right time,” the former England manager said of his decision. “I think [with] the next [highlights] contract, they’re looking to do Match of the Day slightly differently, so I think it makes sense for someone else to take the helm.

He added on The Rest is Football podcast: “I always thought my next thing would be the end. I’ve been thinking about it for a long time. I’ve done Match of Day for 25 years. It’s been an absolute joy and a privilege to present such an iconic show for the BBC.

“But all things have to come to an end.

“The [rights] cycle starts from next season, so it felt like if I just do one more year would a bit weird.

“So I think to get a different presenter in place would be probably wise not just for me, but certainly for the BBC as well.

“But I really wanted to finish on a major tournament [and] do the FA Cup as well. So you’ve not quite got rid of me just yet.”

OPINION: Match of the Day has pitfalls to beware in hunt for Gary Lineker replacement

Match of the Day 2 host Mark Chapman quickly emerged as the favourite to replace Lineker, though Gabby Logan and Sky Sports’ Kelly Cates were also reportedly top candidates.

There were murmurs of more than one host being selected and that appears to be what the BBC are planning.

Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates headed to MOTD at end of 2024/25

According to the Daily Mail, ‘Cates is joining the BBC to host MOTD in a major blow to Sky Sports’.

Cates, 49, will apparently form a ‘three-person presenting team’ alongside Logan and Chapman.

The Glasgow-born daughter of Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has experience working on the radio for talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live and has also worked on the television for ESPN, STV, Channel 5, Channel 4, GMTV, ITV, Setanta Sports (RIP) and co-presented ESPN’s ‘Talk of the Terrace’ with Chapman.

The report claims that the brilliant Cates has been ‘identified by the BBC as the leading external candidate to replace Gary Lineker’ with duties on MOTD and MOTD 2 ‘split between’ all three.

The report adds:

Lineker, who took over presenting duties on the flagship BBC show from Des Lynam in 1999, will bring the curtain down after 26 years. The 63-year-old is also set to leave the BBC entirely after the 2026 World Cup in America, Mexico, and Canada. It is understood executives, headed by new director of sport Alex Kay-Jelski, want to move the show in a fresh direction and, as Mail Sport revealed, are considering bringing a news element to the show.

READ NOW: Maresca, Slot ‘humiliating’ Arteta as ‘billion-pound bottle-jobs’ Arsenal ‘won’t win the league’ with him