Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has suggested that Andre Onana is the only suitable Manchester United player to replace Bruno Fernandes as club captain.

Fernandes has received plenty of criticism during his time in the Premier League, from going down too easily to simply being a moany so and so.

Erik ten Hag made the Portuguese playmaker his captain last July, stripping the armband from Harry Maguire.

His captaincy has come under scrutiny due to his antics on the pitch and Manchester United’s dismal form this season.

The unfortunate thing is, nobody really comes to mind when trying to think of who could replace the 29-year-old as Red Devils skipper.

This is evident from Leeds hero Beckford saying that the most natural choice would be Onana, who has endured an inconsistent start to life at Old Trafford following his transfer from Inter last summer.

Onana’s performances in the Champions League proved costly as Ten Hag’s side finished bottom of their group, although he has been relatively solid domestically.

Only Arsenal’s David Raya has more clean sheets in the Premier League this term, achieving his eighth of the campaign in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Everton.

Andre Onana ‘the one’ to replace Bruno Fernandes as Man Utd captain

He is certainly growing into his role as the Red Devils’ No. 1 but to suggest he should replace Fernandes as club captain is ever so slightly ridiculous.

Nevertheless, when discussing the best candidate on Stadium Astro, Beckford said Onana is “the one” who comes to mind.

“For me, I’m looking at players that are robust,” he began. “Players that are physically going to fit on a regular basis, and to be honest they don’t have them.

“The one you would say, is a regular has to be the goalkeeper but he’s just joined.

“He’s going to be a consistent voice, a voice that everybody is going to hear on a regular basis.”

United were fortunate to beat Everton on Saturday and are next in action against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final next Sunday.

