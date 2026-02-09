Beckham ‘hopeful’ of uniting Ronaldo and Messi in historic Inter Miami transfer amid Al-Nassr strike

David Beckham is looking to unite Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in a historic summer transfer, according to reports.

Ronaldo left Manchester United at the end of 2022 following a heated fallout with Erik ten Hag as he had his contract mutually terminated after burning bridges at the Premier League giants in an infamous interview with Piers Morgan.

The 40-year-old snubbed interest from Europe to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr at the start of 2023. Since then, he’s grabbed 117 goals in 133 appearances for the Middle East outfit.

There were rumours over the summer that Ronaldo was unhappy at Al Nassr after they finished third in the Saudi Pro League and lost in the AFC Champions League semi-finals, with a move to a Club World Cup team touted.

However, Ronaldo signed a new contract until June 2027 at the Saudi club with claims that his deal will worth a minimum £492m over the two-year duration.

In recent weeks, the Portugal international has been on strike, missing their last two matches, with speculation Ronaldo is unhappy at Saudi Arabia’s Private Investment Fund (PIF) who fund the club.

Al-Nassr’s arch-rivals Al-Hilal have been able to sign Al-Ittihad superstar Karim Benzema over the winter, while 21-year-old Iraqi centre-back Hayer Abdulkareem and Saudi centre-forward Abdullah Al-Hamdan are Ronaldo’s side’s only incomings.

Spanish website Fichajes now insists that Inter Miami ‘wants to continue growing and making a name for itself on the world stage’ by bringing Ronaldo to Major League Soccer.

It would mean that Ronaldo and Messi would be ‘together for the first time’ and ‘would be a historic image’ for fans of football around the world.

Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Beckham is ‘the mastermind behind the dream’ and ‘remains hopeful and is not closing any doors’.

The report adds: ‘He has already convinced Lionel Messi , and he knows that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo would be the perfect finishing touch to his project in the United States.’

One of the most respected voices in the Saudi Pro League, Walid Al-Faraj, insists Ronaldo “needs to know his place” after the former Man Utd and Real Madrid forward reportedly refused to play in their last two matches.

Al-Faraj said: “Cristiano Ronaldo needs to know his place. This country is called Saudi Arabia, not Ronaldo’s Arabia. He confuses being an ambassador with being a manager. He is an employee who earns a huge salary and must respect the league or leave.”

