Jobe Bellingham is on the cusp of a dream move to the Bundesliga from Sunderland despite helping the Black Cats to return to the Premier League.

Borussia Dortmund have ‘won the race’ for Bellingham according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, paving the way for the 19-year-old to follow in the footsteps of his brother, England international and Real Madrid star Jude.

The younger Bellingham was instrumental in Sunderland‘s promotion back to the top flight. Under Regis Le Bris, they scored late in their play-off semi-final against Coventry City and again to defeat Sheffield United at Wembley.

But Bellingham’s Premier League bow will have to wait because a different kind of destiny is calling.

Five years after his older brother moved directly from Birmingham City to Dortmund, Bellingham’s detour to Wearside appears to be over.

“Borussia Dortmund have won the race to sign Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland,” Downie posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“The teenager will turn down advances from Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig to sign for BVB. Sunderland [are] in advanced negotiations and set to sell for around £25m including add-ons.”

The relatively low transfer fee for a highly-rated young English talent on track for the Premier League is reportedly explained by an agreement between Bellingham and Sunderland that will be allowed to supersede a significant clause in the player’s contract.

“There is a gentleman’s agreement to allow the midfielder to leave this summer despite a £33.75m release clause in place,” says Downie.

Bellingham signed a new deal at the beginning of the 2024-25 season, locking in the release clause and extending his contract as far as 2028. It was always unlikely that he would remain at the Stadium of Light quite that far into his twenties and the verbal agreement has apparently smoothed the way for an amicable parting between the Premier League’s newest club and the Championship’s Young Player of the Season.

Consequently, the cut-price midfield prospect will head for Germany after two seasons at Sunderland to play for the club where his brother fulfilled the extraordinary potential he showed at St Andrew’s.

Dortmund has been a potent proving ground for English players in recent years. As well as Jude Bellingham, BVB have helped to develop Jadon Sancho, Jamie Gittens and Carney Chukwuemeka.

And while Berkshire-born 20-year-old Gittens is being widely tipped to leave the Bundesliga for former youth club Chelsea this summer, ex-Aston Villa man Chukwuemeka could have his loan from Chelsea extended in order to feature for Dortmund at the upcoming Club World Cup.

Stourbridge boy Jobe Bellingham might well be in place in time to travel to the USA too. Dortmund kick off Gianni Infantino’s ludicrous vanity project against Fluminense in New Jersey in two weeks’ time.