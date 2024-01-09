Bellingham takes cheeky swipe at Liverpool icon Carragher with England teammate caught in cross-fire

Jude Bellingham and Jamie Carragher disagreed with the Liverpool legend’s team of the year as the attacking players included would “walk a lot”.

The Real Madrid standout enjoyed a brilliant 2023 as he has hit the ground running following his £88.5m move to the La Liga giants from Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool were among the clubs interested in Bellingham before he completed his move to Real Madrid but Jurgen Klopp’s side ended up using their funds to bring in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch in the summer for around £200m.

Bellingham was operated in a deeper role at Dortmund but at Real Madrid, he has been used in an advanced position. The 20-year-old has benefitted from this change as he’s grabbed 17 goals and five assists in his 22 outings for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The midfielder recently appeared on CBS Sports alongside Carragher, Micah Richards, Jill Scott and Kate Abdo.

Carragher teamed up with Abdo to pick their team of 2023, while Richards was partnered by Scott. The two pairs were unable to select any of the same players.

After Bellingham was asked to decide which team was best, Carragher – who opted for a front three of Harry Kane, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe – attempted to persuade the Real Madrid standout to deem him and Abdo as the winners.

“Look at that front three,” Carragher said to Bellingham in a video posted to the CBS Sports YouTube channel.

“I mean, could you ever pick a better front three than that? You’ve got Mbappe, the best player in the world right now. You’ve got Messi.”

Bellingham quickly replied: “I don’t think there is enough energy in there,” before Micah Richards added: “There is no legs”.

To which, Carragher replied: “You don’t think there is enough energy in there.” This prompted Bellingham to make a cheeky comment: “No, a lot of walking”.

Carragher then added: “I tell you what Jude, have a race against Mbappe and see what happens.”

The team picked by Richards and Scott ended up being preferred by Bellingham after he was included in the XI.

His decision came after Man City legend Richards joked: “If we get Jude in our team we basically win.”

For those interested, Carragher and Abdo’s team was as follows: Mike Maignan; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kim Min-Jae, John Stones, Theo Hernandez; Kevin De Bruyne, Declan Rice, Jamal Musiala; Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

As for Richards and Scott, they went for Alisson; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Virgil Van Dijk, William Saliba, Federico Dimarco; Jude Bellingham, Rodri, Pedri; Mo Salah, Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior.