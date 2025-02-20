Jude Bellingham has snubbed both Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior when naming “the most talented and gifted player” at Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants stormed to victory over Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League play-off on Wednesday, with Mbappe scoring an outstanding hat-trick in the 3-1 win.

The result means Carlo Ancelotti’s side cruise through to the last 16 6-3 on aggregate, and few would bet against them reclaiming their Champions League crown this season.

Mbappe looks back to his best after a slow start to his Real Madrid career, but Bellingham reserved special praise for Brazilian Rodrygo, insisting the winger “sacrifices the most” for the team.

Bellingham said: “Rodrygo, so underrated, you know? For me, he’s probably the most talented and gifted player in the squad.

“I think the things he can do with the football… We’ll be messing around and he’ll flick the ball up somehow and you’re like: “How’d he do that?” I’m trying to do that I’m twisting my ankles and everything like that. It’s a pleasure to play with both of them. You put them in positions where they can affect the games and they will win it for you.

“I think Rodrygo, another thing to mention, is that he’s the one who sacrifices the most, really. It’s clear that his favourite position is on the left. It’s important to note that he does a lot for the team defensively on the right side, which isn’t his favourite.

“But, he never complains, he just gets on with it and that’s the way we have to continue.”

Ancelotti said after the game that he believes Mbappe “can reach Cristiano Ronaldo’s level”.

Ronaldo is Madrid’s all-time leading scorer with 451 goals in 438 games for the 15-times Champions League winners.

“He has the quality to reach his numbers, but he has to work, because Cristiano set the bar very high, but he is so excited to play here, he can reach Cristiano’s level,” Ancelotti told a press conference.

“Everyone was waiting for this hat-trick from him and it has finally arrived. But Mbappe is not the only one, we have many players who make a difference. And they make a difference with their collective work above their individual quality which is remarkable.”

Mbappe, who scored 256 goals in 308 appearances over six years at Paris St Germain, said he did not care about being the top scorer if it did not lead to silverware.

“I was the Champions League’s top scorer last year, but did I win it? No,” Mbappe told reporters.

“I don’t care about being the leading scorer, in my career, I have scored many goals. If with these goals we win titles I will sign with my blood. If I can score 50, all the better, but all I want is to win titles,” he added.