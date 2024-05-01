Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has revealed what Jude Bellingham said to Harry Kane when trying to “put off” the Bayern Munich star on Tuesday night.

Bellingham and Kane are teammates at international level with England but they clashed on Tuesday evening in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The first leg took place at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Stadium but Real Madrid struck first as Vinicius Junior broke the deadlock inside 25 minutes.

Bayern Munich mounted a second-half comeback, though. Leroy Sane’s solo goal and Kane’s penalty made it 2-1 to the hosts before Vinicius scored a spot-kick of his own in the final ten minutes to ensure the tie is all square heading into the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next week.

“I saw him mumbling something…”

Before Kane took his penalty, he was approached by Bellingham, who tried (and failed) to put the striker off.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star was asked about the incident after the game and he indicated that he didn’t hear what Bellingham said.

“I don’t know what he was saying. I saw him mumbling something,” Kane told reporters.

“Once I’m in that moment, I’m in my zone, trying to block everyone out. I’m sure he was saying something to try to put me off.”

Post-match, Spanish reporter Balague claimed Bellingham said: “You going to kick it to the left.”

Kane did indeed go for the left corner but he sent Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin the wrong way as he found the net. Balague tweeted

Bellingham struggled to make an impact against Bayern Munich and was taken off with 15 minutes to go. Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti revealed after the game that the midfielder “was injured”.

“Bellingham was just tired. He couldn’t continue any more,” Ancelotti revealed.

“He will get back to his best performance. I think he was injured, which affected him, but today he wasn’t at his best. He will be back, for sure.”

Speaking on the game in general, Kane admitted he feels a “little disappointed” as Real Madrid “punished” Bayern Munich for missing chances.

“It’s a little disappointing, once we got 2-1 ahead we had two or three good chances especially from set plays but this is a Champions League semi-final, we expected a tough game,” Kane told TNT Sports.

“Real Madrid are one of the best teams in Europe and they can punish you with one or two actions like they did today so of course we are disappointed we didn’t get the win but it’s all to play for next week.”

He added: “We started first 10 or 15 minutes on the front foot, we had a couple of chances there but then their goal came against the run of play.

“They built up the momentum and then we struggled to play our game but second half we came out with a higher intensity and deserved to get the two goals. We couldn’t get the third but all to play for.

“We will dust ourselves down, tough but we look forward to next week.”

