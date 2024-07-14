Bellingham thinks England teammates ‘not good enough’ as ‘always diving’ star’s attitude questioned

Jude Bellingham apparently now “thinks he’s a superstar” and reckons his England teammates “are not good enough” ahead of the Euro 2024 final against Spain on Sunday.

Bellingham has played all but 15 minutes of England’s campaign so far, scoring twice, including his dramatic overhead kick in the final minute to keep them in the tournament against Slovakia.

‘Thinks he’s a superstar’

He has drawn criticism through his displays though, mainly from foreign pundits, and former Germany defender Markus Babbel is not impressed by his attitude.

Babbel told NewBettingOffers.co.uk: “I’m not sure what Jude Bellingham’s best position is, because he’s running everywhere. I have a feeling that he is now starting to think that he’s a superstar.

“And I don’t like this attitude. You don’t see it from players like say Bukayo Saka or Jamal Musiala. With Bellingham, if you touch him a little bit, he’s always diving, always falling down. His body language is not good when things are not going the right way for him in games.

“Bellingham is now 21 and everyone respects him because he is a natural leader but I worry that he thinks the players around him are not good enough.

“He should show his leadership on the pitch and do everything he can to win the game but also recognise that everyone on the team is important.

“Bellingham can handle the pressure – he joined Real Madrid and went on to win La Liga and the Champions League. But he doesn’t look like the same player in an England shirt – there are so many things going on in his head and he might be finding it hard to motivate himself for games against smaller nations, such as Serbia and Slovakia.

“I really hope when the tournament is finished, he has a holiday and thinks ‘Hey, maybe Markus Babbel is not wrong’”.

MORE ON ENGLAND AT EURO 2024 FROM F365

👉 Harry Kane is England’s President Biden as Euro 2024 final ‘is not a testimonial’

👉 Why England’s shambolic stagger to the final could be better than Spain’s imperious march

👉 England’s starting XI has played over 1200 more minutes than Spain’s in Germany

‘A true leader’

Captain Harry Kane has also been criticised despite scoring another three goals for his country, but Babbel stuck up for the striker, claiming he looked somewhere close to his best against the Netherlands in the semi-final.

Babbel added: “I can’t understand Harry Kane’s critics. He played an unbelievable season for Bayern Munich. It wasn’t his fault that Bayern performed so badly because he did his job.

“And in the semi-final against the Netherlands, for the first 45, 50 minutes I saw the same Kane that we see at Bayern because he looked very sharp and of course he scored a goal. He was in the game and looked dangerous.

“That was the Kane from Bayern before the injury he suffered against Real Madrid. I don’t know how bad this injury is but he does not look 100% fit.

“But even when Kane was substituted and his replacement Ollie Watkins scored the winning goal, Kane was the first to celebrate. And that shows he is a big player, a true leader.”