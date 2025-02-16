Jude Bellingham was shown a straight red for dissent in Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Osasuna and Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has branded the midfielder “disrespectful” despite Carlo Ancelotti speaking out in defence of his player.

Kylian Mbappe put Madrid in the lead with a header before the La Liga giants were reduced to ten men as Bellingham was given his marching orders.

Bellingham approached referee Munuera Montero along with captain Luka Modric having been penalised for a foul, and having gestured and turned away from the official, he was ordered back and shown red, much to his disbelief.

The referee’s report claimed Bellingham said ‘F*** you’ to Montero, but the England international claimed miscommunication.

“It’s clear that it was a mistake and there is a miscommunication,” he told reporters post-match.

“I remember the incident very well but I’ve also seen the video and the video doesn’t match the report.

“I hope that the footage review can show that is not the same as the report and going forward that the federation can keep it under consideration because it’s huge evidence.

“Obviously we can’t change the result but I think that going forward there will be a change.”

He continued: “There was no insult. You can see clearly in the video. I remember the incident very well. It was an expression to myself not directed towards the referee.

“But obviously there was a misunderstanding of what he believes I said to him. It wasn’t an insult at all.”

Ancelotti suggested that Bellingham’s comments may have got lost in translation.

“He said f*** off, not ‘f*** you’ and not ‘don’t f*** with me’,” the Italian said after the game.

“Strange things have happened in our last three games that everyone has seen. F*** off in Spanish is not something offensive.

“It’s like ‘No me jodas’ (a Spanish phrase which translates to ‘don’t take the p***’ or ‘don’t mess me around’).

“I don’t feel like adding more. Everyone saw VAR came in to look at plays in their area and not in ours.”

Madrid remain top of the table despite the draw, one point ahead of Atletico Madrid and three clear of Barcelona, who play Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Barca boss Flick was asked about the Bellingham incident ahead of the game and claimed the Madrid star had been “disrespectful”.

Flick said: “It’s disrespectful, but I don’t have to decide this situation. I tell my players not to waste time or energy talking to the referees. The decisions have already been made. There is a player on the field who has permission to argue with the referee, and that is the captain.

“I really like handball and we should learn a lot about that sport. It’s not good for the team to get a red card and we don’t want that.”