Gary Neville thinks Jude Bellingham has more influence than any England player has before

Gary Neville has got “goosebumps” from Jude Bellingham, who he feels is having the biggest “influence” on a major tournament for England that anybody ever has.

England reached the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup with an extra-time victory over Norway in the quarters. Bellingham scored his fifth and sixth goals for the tournament as he heated up at the perfect time to get the Three Lions over the line.

He and Harry Kane have been the linchpins for England in this tournament, and former England defender and coach Neville feels Real Madrid man Bellingham is more impactful than any Three Lions star has been before.

“Obviously, Jude Bellingham the match-winner again, game-changer for England,” he said on Sky Sports.

“He has been absolutely sensational. Honestly, it gives me goosebumps to watch a performance like that. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an England player have an influence on a tournament like that.

“I was with Gazza [Paul Gascoigne] in ’96, I was with [Wayne] Rooney in 2004 and with Michael Owen in ’98, and I watched those things live – I’ve never seen anything like this.

“This is absolutely exceptional, it’s at the highest level. The doubts before the tournament, he had to prove it on the biggest stage.

“It is absolutely monumental what that lad is doing. Every single kid in England right now is watching this World Cup and they’re thinking they’re Jude Bellingham.

“The impact that he is having on young people in our country, on young people around the world, honestly it’s magnificent.”

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Neville feels England well placed

England will face Argentina in the semi-final, and if they get through, they’ll meet either France or Spain in the final.

Neville feels Thomas Tuchel’s side are in a good spot, despite the German boss taking issue with the performance against Norway.

Neville said: “I think we’re in a great position. I think if you said at the start of the tournament that we get through in that way against Norway you’d have snapped anybody’s hand off.

“It wasn’t a great performance, but were we ever going to get a great performance in that level of heat? I honestly think it’s really difficult for English teams.”

The meeting with Argentina will be the first time the Three Lions have faced off against perhaps the best player to ever play the game – Lionel Messi.

The former Barcelona attacker has hailed the stature of the side ahead of the game.

READ MORE: Lionel Messi labels England ‘a powerhouse’ ahead of unprecedented World Cup semi-final