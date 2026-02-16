Bellingham reaches ‘agreement in principle’ to join Man Utd if Klopp becomes Real Madrid boss

Jude Bellingham has ‘agreed in principle’ to join Man Utd in the summer if Real Madrid appoint Jurgen Klopp, according to reports.

Real Madrid have not had the best start to the season by their extremely high standards with Xabi Alonso sacked in January over poor performances and rumours of discontent in the dressing room.

Alonso was sacked after losing to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final with a report in The Athletic claiming that Bellingham, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior were ‘unconvinced by his footballing ideas and personal approach’.

A source told the website: ‘The problem is not Xabi. Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Bellingham are incompatible; you can’t have a balanced team with those three.’

Bellingham hit back at those assertions on social media, he wrote: “Until now I’ve let far too many of these slide, always hoping the truth will come to light in its own time. But honestly… What a load of s**t.

“Truly feel sorry for the people that hang onto the every word of these clowns and their ‘sources’.

“Do not believe everything you read, every now and then these lot need to be held accountable for spreading this kind of damaging misinformation for clicks and added controversy.”

Real Madrid, who will have to face Benfica in the Champions League play-offs after failing to automatically qualify for the last 16, have moved to the top of the La Liga table under new boss Alvaro Arbeloa, although Barcelona have a game in hand, with Los Blancos currently two points ahead.

And now reports in Spain have claimed that former Birmingham City midfielder Bellingham ‘has a deal in place to leave Real Madrid if Jurgen Klopp takes over as manager’.

There have been claims that the former Liverpool manager wants Bellingham to leave if gets the job and in this instance the England international has ‘reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United to facilitate an immediate departure should a change in management occur’.

The report adds: ‘The move is contingent solely on Klopp ‘s arrival . If the German coach does not land at the Santiago Bernabéu , the midfielder intends to remain at the club.

‘The move is part of a protection strategy. Bellingham doesn’t want to wait for the new manager to redefine his position or limit his influence on the team. He prefers to get ahead of the curve and secure a destination where he maintains his status and is the central figure of the project. Manchester United offers him that status, in addition to a structural role within the team, similar to the one he had at Real Madrid.’

