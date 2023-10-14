England star snubbed ‘plastic’ City after ‘succulent offer’ and last-ditch ‘three-hour’ talk with Guardiola

Pep Guardiola reportedly spent three hours trying to convince Jude Bellingham to join Man City.

Pep Guardiola spent three hours trying to convince Jude Bellingham to join Manchester City over Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

Bellingham was strongly linked with Liverpool, City and Madrid before agreeing to join the Spanish giants in a deal worth a reported £100million.

Liverpool appeared to be in a pretty strong position having put in a lot of hard work behind the scenes but they left the race to land the 20-year-old in early 2023.

Jurgen Klopp’s side decided £100m would be better spent on two or three midfield players as opposed to one, even if Bellingham is arguably the best midfielder in world football.

They ended up signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for what Real Madrid paid to bring in the England star.

The transfer to Los Blancos does feel like the best move for the player, Premier League fans and England, in fairness. Could you imagine if he went to Man City? That would have ruined the title race before a ball was kicked.

Guardiola was very eager to make it happen, though. After failing to land the former Borussia Dortmund youngster, he pursued West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta before eventually signing Matheus Nunes from Wolves.

Thankfully for the Premier League, Bellingham was reluctant to join City, with some reports suggesting his views the European champions as a ‘plastic club’. Ouch.

A report from Spanish outlet Cadena Ser has revealed that Guardiola spent ‘three hours’ speaking to the player about a move to the Etihad, only for Bellingham to opt for the bright lights of the Bernabeu.

It is claimed that City submitted a ‘succulent economic offer’ to the player and Dortmund but Bellingham’s mind was already made up.

With the 20-year-old’s heart set on a switch to the Spanish capital, City deployed their ‘last trump card’ in Guardiola.

The Spanish manager apparently ‘showed his persuasion and his lip’ to convince Bellingham to change his mind. We shall let your mind wander with that one.

A three-hour conversation took place with the City boss explaining the financial benefits through sponsors and salary, the sporting benefits (City win everything), and how he would be ‘respected and valued’ every time he played.

Guardiola also told Bellingham that Real Madrid ‘were finishing their glorious stage’.

At the end of the conversation, the player apparently said thanks, but no thanks. Guardiola then ‘wished him luck’.

