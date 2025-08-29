‘Bemused’ Man Utd stars ‘question’ Ruben Amorim tactics amid ‘feeling’ that he will ‘quit’

Some players in the Man Utd dressing room are questioning the tactics deployed by Ruben Amorim so far this season, according to reports.

The Red Devils finished 15th in the 2024/25 campaign under Amorim with supporters hoping things would be much better this season after a summer of investment.

Man Utd have provided Amorim with a new attack over the summer as the Red Devils recruitment team brought in Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

However, things have not started well with the Red Devils gaining just one point from their opening two Premier League fixtures against Arsenal and Fulham.

And Amorim’s start to the season got much worse in midweek when League Two side Grimsby Town knocked them out of the League Cup on Wednesday evening.

There were some reports the latest result could even lead to Amorim being sacked as Man Utd look to line up a ‘reliable replacement’ for the Portuguese head coach.

However, The Guardian insists that Man Utd ‘have no plans to sack Amorim’ at the moment but ‘there is a feeling at the club that the head coach may resign unless results pick up’.

Amorim’s ‘tactics and man-management are being questioned by some in the Manchester United dressing room’ and ‘there is a sense at the club that if results do not turn his stubbornness may prompt him to walk away – possibly as early as next week during the international break – rather than change his methods’.

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has “one bit of advice” that he would give Amorim after watching them in recent weeks.

Speaking before the Grimsby match on The Overlap, Neville said: “If you asked me what my one bit of advice would be, it would have to be sort your midfield out.

“Because you can’t have that midfield. They were actually quite good when the front three and the back five were very compact and the two in midfield are tight together.

“Once it gets a bit spread, and Fulham got that, he then put Mount and Fernandes in there and the game opened up.

“Then he had to take Mount off and he put Ugarte in there. Before you know it, you’ve had three central midfield partnerships, you’ve had your back three changed. You’re changing a lot every game.

“That is something they do not have. I know that Manchester United fans would look at me and say ‘oh, you said we need Sean Dyche’, but no, you need structure.

“That’s a man that will come in and make the team a lot better than what we are all seeing at the moment. Last night we didn’t see a team. We see players just go out there and do what they want.”