Raheem Sterling is ready to bide his time after failing to secure a Deadline Day transfer

Raheem Sterling’s Chelsea exile is set to continue after the winger failed to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The England international was part of Chelsea‘s so-called ‘bomb squad’, a group of players out of Enzo Maresca’s plans and separated from the first team.

Along with Axel Disasi and David Datro Fofana, Sterling has been training away from the senior squad, using different facilities and even eating separately.

The hope was that a permanent solution could be found before the window shut, but no deal was agreed.

Fulham came close, exploring a move that would have allowed him to stay in west London, only to turn to other targets. Crystal Palace and West Ham both held internal discussions, but neither followed through with an offer.

Sterling had already experienced a late-window scramble last year, when he was sent on loan to Arsenal at the last minute.

This time, he made it clear he would not be rushed into another deadline day compromise. As a result, Chelsea’s highest-profile unwanted player remains in limbo.

According to Ben Jacobs of GiveMeSport, Sterling is prepared to bide his time.

“Raheem Sterling is willing to wait for his next option after failing to secure a move away from Chelsea this summer,” he said.

Jacobs added: “The Turkish and Saudi windows remain open, but GMS understands the 30-year-old has no plans to join either league. Reports of talks with Besiktas are wide of the mark.”

There had also been speculation that his contract could be terminated to free him for a new club immediately. However, Jacobs said: “A mutual termination, allowing him to enter the free agency market, is currently viewed as unlikely by sources close to the situation.

“The subject is yet to be broached between the parties, and it would prove costly for the Blues compared to trying to sell or loan him out with wage coverage in January.”

That leaves Sterling with little choice but to continue training in exile and wait until the winter window. He has two years left on the £325,000-a-week contract he signed when joining Chelsea from Manchester City for £47.5million in 2022.

During that time, he has made 81 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 19 goals, but he spent last season on loan at Arsenal, where he featured 28 times in all competitions and scored just once.

Now 30, the former Liverpool forward believes he can add to his 82 England caps and wants to play at a level that keeps him in contention.