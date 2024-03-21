Ben White a ‘disgrace’ as England players ‘fall out’ nonsense emerges despite Steve Holland reports

Ben White has been branded a “disgrace” for turning down the chance to represent England by Jamie O’Hara, who claims the Arsenal defender has “got a problem” if he doesn’t think playing for his country “is the biggest honour a footballer can have”.

White asked not to be considered for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, with reports later claiming his stance is based upon comments made by assistant manager Steve Holland at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Arsenal star believes Holland didn’t show him the requisite respect as he admonished him in front of his teammates for not liking football.

That news came on the back of manager Gareth Southgate insisting White’s absence had nothing to do with his relationship with Holland.

Anyway, O’Hara has joined a number of former footballers in criticising White, insisting “people will give their right arm to just sit on the bench for England”.

“Very few people get the opportunity to represent their country,” the former Spurs man said on this week’s episode of The Counter Attack, via Grosvenor Sport .

“For Ben White to turn that down because he doesn’t want to sit on the bench or because he doesn’t like watching football? I’m sorry, but I think you’re a bit of a disgrace to be honest.”

“Do you know how many people will give their right arm to just sit on the bench for England and have the opportunity to represent their nation? Then you’ve got this guy who goes, ‘oh, I don’t really like football’ and ‘Gareth Southgate hasn’t really given me a chance’. Do me a favour – it’s your country for crying out loud!

“There are obviously other things that have gone on behind the scenes – maybe he’s fallen out with some of the players. We all know he went to the World Cup and went home halfway through, so there’s probably something between him and the manager.

“However, even if I’d fallen out with the manager, I’d still go because it’s my country. I didn’t even make the England first team but there was nothing more honourable than playing up until the England U21s and singing the national anthem at Wembley. Representing your country is the biggest honour a footballer can have, and if it isn’t, then you’ve got a problem.”

