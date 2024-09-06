A new report has revealed Arsenal star Ben White’s current stance on playing for England after he rejected a call-up earlier this year.

The Arsenal defender was part of England’s 2022 World Cup squad, but he was sent home early after reportedly butting heads with former assistant manager Steve Holland.

The talented defender’s performances for Arsenal mean he’s warranted a spot in England’s squad over the last couple of years. However, he rejected the opportunity to play for the Three Lions during this year’s March international break.

A report revealed why White opted to reject the chance to play for England, with his relationship with Holland being a key factor.

White was subsequently left out of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad, but it has been suggested that he could make a return following his exit and the interim appointment of Lee Carsley.

A report in July claimed he was set for a ‘shock England U-turn’, but Carsley has not included him in his squad for this international break.

READ: Potter, Howe and Klopp’s England starting line-ups: Kane and Pickford dropped with White recalled



When asked about White, Carsley said: “As far as I’m aware with that he wasn’t available for selection, nothing’s changed in my two weeks of being here.

“So that’s where I’m at with him. I’ve seen in some of the press reports that he was open to [coming back] but it’s gone no further so as far as I’m aware nothing’s changed there.”

When asked whether good performances could change his situation, Carsley said: “He’s always played well, but he made himself unavailable for selection, so I’m not sure where we go with that.”

A report from The Daily Mail claims England ‘may have to make the first move’ if White is to ‘end his exile’.

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Five Premier League summer sales set for Angel Gomes-like England calls in 2028

👉 Who are the favourites to be the next permanent England manager after Gareth Southgate?

👉 Pep Guardiola for England? Six potential post-Man City moves ranked from least to most likely

The report explains.

‘In confirming White’s omission last week, Carsley pointed out that White had not indicated an intention to make himself available again despite Gareth Southgate – and more pertinently – Holland’s departure. ‘And current indications are that White is indifferent about resuming his international career. ‘It remains to been whether the versatile defender’s ambivalence wavers in the future. But if the Football Association require White to approach them with a view to playing international football again then, as things stand, they may be waiting a while.’

Ex-Arsenal striker Alan Smith has sent a “regret” warning to White about his England situation.

“I feel it’s a shame that Ben White hasn’t played that much for his country,” Smith said.

“Lee Carsley said he wasn’t available at one of his press conferences, so Ben or someone from Arsenal must have told them that. Does that mean he’s never going to be available again? I don’t know. He might just need a little bit of time for the dust to settle rather than saying, “oh, yeah, I’m available now”.

“He might believe a little bit of time is better for all parties. There’s no doubt that he’s a quality option to have. You don’t want to regret things at the end of your career. You want to have given it your all. He’ll probably be thinking long and hard about that, and what to do.”