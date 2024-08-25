Ben White leathering the ball at John McGinn deserves to be hung in the Louvre

Like long-range thunderbolts and the FA Cup feeling special, you don’t hear much about elite footballers ‘you wish were alongside you in the trenches’ anymore.

Perhaps that’s because the First World War ended over 100 years ago – in a 2014 YouGov survey, it was discovered that seven per cent of 18–24-year-olds believed Margaret Thatcher was resident at 10 Downing Street in 1918.

And a mere 81% identified Germany as an enemy during the conflict. In short, we’ve moved on – but we propose that the phrase ‘want alongside you in the trenches’ be bought out of retirement specifically for Ben White.

For the full article, please click here.