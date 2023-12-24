Ben White names three Arsenal stars that ‘make it so easy’ for him – ‘they are unbelievable’

Ben White has hailed the “unbelievable” centre-back pairing of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba along with Bukayo Saka, as each of them “make it so easy” for him and the rest of the Arsenal side.

The Gunners are top of the table at Christmas for the second year running. Last season, they were the side to beat, and Manchester City did so fairly convincingly at the back end to romp home to the title.

Currently, Arsenal are just a point ahead of Liverpool – who they drew 1-1 with in their last game – and will be looking to go a step further in this season’s title race.

The form is down to a number of star players in the Gunners’ side, and White singled out three men for praise after the draw with the Reds.

“They [Gabriel and Saliba] are unbelievable together,” White told football.london.

“They are so strong and powerful. They make it easier for everyone around them. They just don’t do too much wrong, do they?”

Indeed, the pair have been central to Arsenal’s form this season – Saliba has played the most minutes of anybody, while Gabriel is third on that list, and the centre-back pairing have helped the side to concede just 16 goals in 18 games so far.

Another player White feels is deserving of praise is Saka, who he shares the right-hand side with, and feels makes the game easier for him.

“He is obviously an amazing talent and makes it so easy for me,” White added.

White is not a natural right-back; he’s played centre-back more often than he’s played on the right, and has also occupied the defensive-midfield position previously in his career, so having a star winger to link up with helps him through.

White also hailed Saka for dealing with a barrage of kicks from other sides, which he feels he deals with well given it’s a regular occurrence.

“He obviously gets kicked every single game, so I think he is used to it and knows it’s coming every game,” White added.

