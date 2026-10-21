Benjamin Sesko: Man Utd now ‘fear’ extended absence after fresh ‘setback’ as transfer implications emerge

According to reports, Manchester United ‘fear’ striker Benjamin Sesko could be out until the New Year after suffering an injury ‘setback’.

Sesko joined Man Utd from RB Leipzig for around £74m during the 2025 summer transfer window.

23-year-old Sesko grew into his debut season as he scored 12 goals in all competitions, while he netted two goals in his first six appearances this season.

However, Sesko only came off the bench in Man Utd’s first four Premier League games this season, as head coach Michael Carrick preferred to use him as an impact player.

However, Sesko has been out of action for around a month with a recurring shin injury, and Carrick provided an update on the striker on Monday.

READ: Man Utd facing very real injury crisis as ‘cryptic update’ issued and ‘true colours’ shown

Carrick told reporters: “We are hoping soon that we will have a clear picture.

“I am not trying to delay it.

“Hopefully next time we speak, maybe not tomorrow but by the end of the week we will have something a bit clearer.

“There is a bit of work going on at the moment so we will see what comes out of that.”

Benjamin Sesko suffers injury setback

Now, though, a report from The Sun claims Man Utd internally ‘fear’ that Sesko ‘will be sidelined until the New Year’ aftr suffering an injury ‘setback’.

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On Sesko’s injury status, the report claims:

‘The 23-year-old has been undergoing thorough checks at United’s Carrington training complex and well-placed sources say United are concerned that Sesko faces a spell of up to four months out. ‘Sources close to Sesko remain hopeful his lay-off will not extend to February but are braced for a prolonged period off the pitch.’

It is also noted that Sesko’s possible ‘lengthy absence could force United into a move for a striker in the winter transfer window’ after they ‘did not move for a back-up centre forward in the summer as they were unable to shift Joshua Zirkzee’.

And pundit Ally McCoist has hit out at Carrick for his decions on the striker department this season.

“It’s staggering that Manchester United haven’t been playing an out-and-out centre forward. I know Benjamin Sesko has had injury problems, but you look at the success United had with Cole, Yorke, Sheringham, Solskjaer, or later with Ronaldo, Tevez, and Rooney,” McCoist told talkSPORT Bet.

“They always had players who guaranteed goals. I’m not sure Troy Parrott is the complete answer, but United need to address it. The issue is whether United can shop in the Van Nistelrooy, Harry Kane, or Haaland bracket anymore.

“If you’re a world-class number nine today, you’re looking at City, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Bayern Munich before Manchester United because you’ve got a better chance of winning trophies. So do United need an out-and-out goalscorer?

“Yes. I’d like to see Sesko fit and get a run of games because there are goals in him, but it’s a major problem they need to solve.”

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