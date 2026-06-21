Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko, who has been linked with Barcelona

Michael Carrick has been key to a ‘decision’ from Manchester United on the future on Benjamin Sesko, for whom Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are exploring a shock move for this summer.

Sesko joined the Red Devils from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £73.7million last summer, but the Slovenian international took time to settle at Old Trafford.

He found himself starting inconsistently, but his situation changed dramatically following the sacking of Ruben Amorim and the appointment of Michael Carrick as manager.

Carrick backed Sesko and afforded him more opportunities, and the 23-year-old forward took his chance.

No player scored more Premier League goals than Sesko during the second half of the campaign, and he was crucial to Man Utd finishing the season strongly and securing Champions League qualification.

Remarkably, those numbers came despite the fact he started only 17 league matches.

However, Sesko’s improved form did not go unnoticed, with TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealing that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have both been ‘in contact’ over a potential move for the striker.

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Barcelona, Atletico plotting shock Sesko move

Bailey notes in his report that Barcelona and Atletico’s interest in Sesko ties to the uncertainty surrounding Julian Alvarez, who remains a dream target for the Catalans.

‘Enquiries from intermediaries acting on behalf of both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been made’ – with regards to Sesko – Bailey notes in his report.

Barcelona view Sesko as an ‘alternative’ attacking target should they miss out on Alvarez, for whom Atletico have already rejected a whopping £129million bid from Real Madrid for.

Atletico, meanwhile, have identified Sesko as a target in case they do lose Alvarez, who has his heart firmly set on a move to the Camp Nou, despite Atletico’s strong stance that he’s going nowhere.

However, Man Utd are ready to scupper both of their plans.

Man Utd have ‘no interest in parting ways with Sesko‘, Bailey writes for TEAMtalk, and it’s believed that Carrick has been key to that decision.

‘Carrick’s influence is a major factor. The new permanent United boss is understood to be a huge admirer of Sesko and views him as a central figure in his long-term plans at Old Trafford and sources have also indicated the feeling is mutual’, the report adds.

‘Those close to the player say Sesko “loves” working under Carrick and has enjoyed the freedom and confidence afforded to him since the manager’s arrival.’

‘That strong relationship has only strengthened United’s determination to keep hold of him.’

With this in mind, Sesko looks set to remain a key figure for Man Utd in the coming season. Carrick will hope he can continue the good form he showed in the second half of 2025/26.

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