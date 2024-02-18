Benzema to Arsenal? Elite striker explains huge side ‘wanted to sell’ to the Gunners in massive move

Luis Suarez has revealed he could have gone to Real Madrid, when they "wanted to sell" Karim Benzema to Arsenal

Luis Suarez has revealed that he could have moved to Real Madrid before heading to Barcelona, as the former “wanted to sell” Karim Benzema to Arsenal.

Suarez had a phenomenal last two seasons with Liverpool in 2012/13 and 2013/14. In the first of those, the Uruguayan scored 23 Premier League goals alongside 11 assists, and followed that up with 31 league goals and 17 assists the following campaign.

That led to a huge move to Barcelona, where he went on to score 195 goals and assist 113 times in 283 appearances, winning La Liga on five occasions, along with a host of other honours.

However, things could have panned out very differently, as the elite striker has revealed he could have gone to Real Madrid, as they almost let star forward Benzema move on to Arsenal in order to get him through the door.

“Before the 2014 World Cup, Real Madrid wanted me as they wanted to sell Benzema to Arsenal. Barcelona at the time was [also] interested and Luis Enrique was pressing,” Suarez told DelSol.

Benzema has been linked with a move to the Gunners on multiple occasions, and could have made the move then, which might have changed their fortunes, amid a lean run for the club.

However, Suarez suggests him biting Giorgio Chiellini during the World Cup might have put Real Madrid off, and as such they did not allow Benzema to leave, but Barcelona remained interested in him.

“The bite case happened and Barcelona continued to want to sign me despite the punishment. I will always be grateful for that,” Suarez said.

The striker’s career trajectory could have been very different had Barcelona opted against the move, with Real seemingly doing the same thing.

He might not have had nearly the same success that he has had. The butterfly effect could have seriously altered what happened at Barcelona, Real Madrid and Arsenal, too.

Benzema – a Ballon d’Or winner in 2022 – might not have had the same success either, had he moved to Arsenal, but on the flip side, he could have made them a much more competitive outfit.

We’ll never know what would have happened, but there would surely have been some huge differences across Europe.

