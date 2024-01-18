Benzema’s Europe return ‘complicated’ by ‘political reasons’ with shock move mooted amid Chelsea links

French superstar Karim Benzema has been linked with a sensational return to Lyon amid tension at Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

There is a decent chance Benzema leaves Al Ittihad in the winter transfer window. Premier League trio Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked this week.

The 36-year-old was one of the first big names to make the move to Saudi Arabia last summer. He was quickly followed by the likes of N’Golo Kante, Neymar and Jordan Henderson.

The expectation was for Benzema to finish his career in the Saudi Pro League but he could return to Europe after just six months in the Middle East.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed ‘the situation is quite tense between the player and some people at Al Ittihad’, but the relationship is not broken…’yet’.

Regardless, ‘it is a tense situation’, although new director of football Ramon Planes is hoping to have a chat with Benzema and Al Ittihad manager, Marcelo Gallardo, to resolve the issue.

If that does not go well, it would not be a surprise to see the one-time Ballon d’Or winner return to Europe in January.

Romano adds that the Saudi club do not want to give the green light for Benzema’s departure, which ‘will not be easy’ if the player wants out.

The Italian journalist also commented on interest from the Premier League, noting that there is nothing ‘concrete’ in the rumours with no ‘advanced negotiations’ taking place.

Romano’s colleague over at CaughtOffside, Jonathan Johnson, has provided an interesting update on Benzema’s future.

Johnson confirms the ‘tense’ situation in Jeddah and believes Benzema will be ‘considering’ a short-term move to Lyon, who are fighting relegation in Ligue 1.

A transfer to Lyon is ‘one to watch’, while Chelsea are likely to be ‘willing to give him a chance’.

Johnson notes that a return to France ‘could still be complication for political reasons’ but a return to Europe ‘in the next few weeks’ would not ‘surprise’ the journalist.

Benzema could join Premier League-linked Gent striker at Lyon if he returns to the club he scored 66 goals for in 148 appearances.

The 21-year-old caught the eye of several top clubs after an impressive 2022/23 campaign. He now has 51 goals in 76 senior appearances.

After attracting interest from Tottenham, Orban is closing in on a move to French giants Lyon, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

He wrote on X: ‘Gift Orban completed medical tests and signed the contract as new Olympique Lyon player. Deal will be valid until June 2028, OL will pay €13m fee to Gent.’