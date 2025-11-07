Dimitar Berbatov has issued a warning to Gary Neville as he has urged the Manchester United legend to go easier on summer signing Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko was among Man Utd’s summer signings as the Red Devils fended off competition from Arsenal and Newcastle United to sign him from RB Leipzig for around £74m.

Man Utd settled on their preferred striker signing after missing out on Viktor Gyokeres and Liam Delap, who joined Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

22-year-old Sesko was eased into the team by Amorim following his move to Old Trafford and he has impressed in flashes, but Neville has been unimpressed with Man Utd’s new striker.

Neville pointed the finger at Sesko after Man Utd’s 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest last weekend, claiming the “awkward” forward has been “well off it” this season.

Now, Berbatov has hit back at Neville, who should be more “constructive” with his comments about Sesko.

“Everybody can criticise via social media, on TV, and I don’t care how big a man you think you are, that tough criticism, repeated constantly, can get to you,” Berbatov said in an interview with The Metro.

“It can affect your game, it can affect your mood, it can affect your confidence, because we’re all human beings.

“Of course, I can easily criticise strikers, teams, players, coaches, etc. But we need to look for that criticism that is constructive, that is going to give you something extra, that you’re going to think about and say, ‘Well, wait a minute, he or she has a point’.

“Of course, there are some ex-football players who earn the right, more than others, to criticise, and that’s why I think Gary Neville is in the frame to say and express more criticism based on his career at United, what he’s achieved, won, and how much time he spent there.

“In my case, I think I try to give my opinion, but a constructive one, and try maybe to see more of the positive side of things, expressing what I expect from the players. Sesko has a slow start, but let’s hope he’s ready to jump and to bring the necessary goals that he’s required from the number nine at United.”

Berbatov has also explained why he thinks Sesko “has everything”.

“He has everything that a striker should have,” Berbatov claimed.

“He’s tall, he’s athletic. Left, right foot, he scored some bangers in the Bundesliga, heading as well. But the Bundesliga is different from the Premier League. The Premier League is a completely different beast.

“He is dependent, of course, on the service he gets from his players. And that’s why I say get to know your teammates, how your teammates are playing.”

He added: “This is United, this is one of the biggest teams in the world. The pressure is always there, even when you sleep. The pressure is going to be there. So be patient. Sometimes the slow start means that you’re just ready to jump.”