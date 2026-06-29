Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has suggested Lucas Bergvall is a “fancy Dan” who will never become “a top-class midfielder” and is actually better suited to a historically weaker team.

Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League last season, following a finish of the same position the year prior. They have made strides in improving their squad but could be hindered by some exits.

Reports emerged last week that Bergvall had asked to leave Tottenham for a new challenge, feeling there’s no clear route into Roberto De Zerbi’s plans, and he wants to get consistent minutes as a No.8.

It’s suggested the Swede has a £45million price tag on his head, and Nottingham Forest are one of the leaders in the pursuit.

Former Tottenham scout King feels Bergvall is better suited to the Midlands club, as he suggested he’s not going to become a great player.

King told Football Insider: “He’d probably be more suited for Nottingham Forest than he is for Tottenham. Don’t fancy him.

“I honestly don’t think he’s strong enough to become a top-class midfield player. Fancy Dan, likes to do a little bit on the ball, but for me, he isn’t going to win you a title.

“Decent young player. Potential. But he isn’t going to be top, top flight. He’s not a Stefan Schwarz from the old Swedish days.

“I mean, you know, talking about the old Swedish players. They were proper players. They were proper midfield players.”

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Bergvall was Tottenham’s best player a year ago

King’s suggestion is that Bergvall is not a proper midfield player, and doesn’t have the same effect as he’d like to see.

But the Swedish midfielder was named Tottenham’s Player of the Season in 2024/25, his first as a Spurs player, while he was still a teenager.

If he had that sort of impact on a below-par side in not only his first season at the club, but his first season outside of Sweden, where he’d been playing for Djurgarden, then his next club, after a couple of years worth of Premier League experience, could be getting a very good midfielder.

It seems that Roberto De Zerbi doesn’t rate him, giving him just one start in the seven Spurs games he oversaw at the back end of last season, and the club will hope that doesn’t come back to bite them.

Forest, Aston Villa and Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs interested in Bergvall, and it will look an awful decision if Bergvall is sold to a fellow English club and becomes a star there.

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