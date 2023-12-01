Bernardo Silva, Gabriel get their flowers: All 20 Premier League clubs’ most under-rated player

In a desperate attempt to win back fans after our over-rated version, here is the most under-rated player at each Premier League club.

The idea is to select players who do not get the appreciation they deserve from rival fans and pundits, whether that be on social media or elsewhere.

Arsenal – Gabriel

When selecting the most over-rated player from each Premier League team, we picked William Saliba for Arsenal, purely because he is no better than Gabriel but all the noise around him suggests that he is a defensive Rolls-Royce next to a Brazilian banger.

So Gabriel picked himself here. He’s dead good, you know.

Aston Villa – Boubacar Kamara

Villa are not short of players receiving praise this season given the incredible work Unai Emery has done in such a short period of time. As each week goes by, we are reminded of the rottenness of Steven Gerrard the manager. And that can never be a bad thing.

One player to go under the radar is French midfielder Kamara, who is doing some sterling work as the Villans’ No. 6.

His debut season in England was hampered by injuries but he is coming of age under Emery after arriving as a huge coup on a free transfer almost 18 months ago.

Bournemouth – Philip Billing

Billing could add more goals to his game but he is a very solid Premier League midfielder who does not hear his name mentioned often enough.

Brentford – Christian Norgaard

Norgaard is a fantastic defensive midfielder and one of the most under-rated in his position in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank has a gem and is lucky Norgaard is not a few years younger; bigger clubs would be all over him like a rash.

Brighton – Billy Gilmour

The hype around Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton has seen a squad full of under-rated players become massively bloody rated.

Gilmour had the thankless task of replacing Moises Caicedo in midfield after his colossal summer move to Chelsea. He hasn’t exactly filled the boots voided by the Ecuadorean (he looks like he has very small feet) but is quietly going about his business.

Burnley – Lyle Foster

As it was to select an unexpected gem for Vincent Kompany, it has been quite tough finding an under-rated player at Turf Moor.

Foster, though, has proven himself to be a very important player after a shaky start for Burnley. The sooner he returns, the better. As long as he does so when he is absolutely ready.

Chelsea – Conor Gallagher

Mauricio Pochettino has stumbled upon a superb midfielder who is pivotal to his system in his vice-captain Gallagher.

The penny has dropped for a lot of folk but there are still some who do not appreciate what service Gallagher is providing in this dysfunctional Chelsea side.

Crystal Palace – Jordan Ayew

South London’s answer to Lionel Messi, Ayew might be the most under-rated dribbler in the Premier League and one of the best signings Crystal Palace ever made when they landed him for peanuts four years ago after a season on loan at Selhurst Park.

Ayew might not be the most prolific player in the world but he is still a regular starter in Our League at the age of 32. And for that, we salute him.

Everton – Jarrad Branthwaite

Has Abdoulaye Doucoure’s performances helped him leave the under-rated bracket? Does Jordan Pickford get nowhere near enough hate anymore to be branded under-rated? We think yes. And for that reason, we select young centre-back Branthwaite, who is destined for a big-money move having impressed under Sean Dyche.

Fulham – Bernd Leno

Fulham landed Leno from Arsenal for a measly transfer fee ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and he has been an inspired signing and one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League since the £4m transfer.

We have also grown to respect Leno as a human being. Aaron Ramsdale did to him what Raya is now doing to Ramsdale, and he didn’t kick up any fuss whatsoever. Nobody knows what daddy Leno thought of it all, and that is definitely for the best.

Liverpool – Ibrahima Konate

A lot of folk still do not appreciate the greatness of Mohamed Salah, but we rejected the temptation to choose the Premier League great for Liverpool’s slot.

Instead, we have decided Konate fits the bill. If it wasn’t for his constant injury issues, he would probably be a top five defender in the top flight. Unfortunately for him and Jurgen Klopp, those injury issues are most certainly real and a more than a bit annoying.

Luton – Thomas Kaminski

The word on the street is probably our PSxG minus goals allowed ranking of Premier League goalkeepers so there’s a chance there will be egg on our face for including Kaminski in our list. In case you didn’t know, the Luton shot-stopper is top.

Kaminski has been outstanding in the Luton goal this term and looks like he could even save my hairline at this rate. If the Hatters are to avoid the drop, it will likely come down to this man’s performances in between the sticks.

Manchester City – Bernardo Silva

Treble winners surely can’t really have any under-rated players so this is nothing more than an opportunity to wax lyrical about Silva.

What a player he is. Versatile, tactically adept, fit as a fiddle, as skilful as they come, and addicted to winning trophies, the Portuguese magician is a player who just about falls into the bracket of being under-appreciated in a world-class side.

Manchester United – Scott McTominay

This guy is inevitable. United could sign five central midfielders in one summer and come October, McTominay will be starting week in, week out, and performing at a higher level than people give him credit for.

The Scottish international – who was born in Lancaster and has played for the Red Devils since the age of five – is a superb runner and goalscorer. The sooner Erik ten Hag realises he can be the best striker in the world, the better.

Newcastle United – Joe Willock

Leaving Arsenal for Newcastle after an immense loan spell in the second half of 2020/21 was the best thing Willock could have done for his career, and his permanent switch to the north east has been a success, though injuries have been a real nuisance.

If Mikel Arteta saw the vision and kept Willock, he might have the perfect player for that left-eight role, which would have also helped save the £60m spent on Kai Havertz.

Sheffield United – Oliver McBurnie

There are not many players on this list who are more integral to their team than McBurnie for the Blades. Paul Heckingbottom wants his attack to go through the lanky Scotsman, who is willing to put his body on the line, battle any defender in the air, and do unselfish work for those around him.

It is fair to say that only Sheffield United fans truly appreciate what he does in their team.

Tottenham – Pedro Porro

Porro has been solid as a rock at full-back for Spurs this season, with some doubting his ability to play as an out-and-out right-back after being signed to play as a wing-back under Antonio Conte.

The signing of Porro looked rather bizarre after Conte was dismissed but he has been a revelation for Ange Postecoglou and is the only element of his strongest back four yet to miss a league game after sitting on the bench on the opening day at Brentford.

West Ham – Kurt Zouma

This was a toss-up between Zouma and his defensive partner Nayef Aguerd. The Frenchman has arguably been David Moyes’ most consistent performer during the Scot’s second spell at the London Stadium.

Wolves – Mario Lemina

One of the most under-rated players in the entire division, Lemina has been superb for Wolves this season, recording high statistics across the board.

He can create chances, pose a threat in and around the box, but most importantly, run and anchor Gary O’Neil’s midfield very well. Having been fairly underwhelming for Southampton and Fulham in the past, Lemina is quietly going about his business this season.