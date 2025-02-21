Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada has threatened Red Devils staff with the sack if they are found to have leaked information out of the club, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a shocking season with Man Utd currently 15th in the Premier League table after 25 matches.

Tottenham went above them on Sunday after a first-half tap-in from James Maddison saw Spurs beat Amorim’s side 1-0 in a crucial clash of two underperforming Premier League sides.

Man Utd have won just four of their 14 Premier League matches under Amorim with their results and performances becoming worse than in Erik ten Hag’s time as manager this season.

It appears that Amorim’s players are failing to embrace or fit into his system and style of play with the Man Utd boss only given one signing in January to improve the squad.

But seemingly more of a concern for the current hierarchy is streamlining its operations with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS undertaking a number of cost-cutting measures since assuming control of football operations a year ago.

A further concern has how quickly the media have got hold of information about a number of important issues at Old Trafford with Berrada now choosing to crack down on any leaks in brutal fashion.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Berrada has ‘threatened’ Man Utd staff ‘with sack if they leak information’ in a ‘bombshell email’ earlier this week.

The report adds:

‘Berrada sent the 580-word missive to employees earlier this week as details of the radical cutbacks and potential redundancies at United have emerged, with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe slashing jobs, cutting perks and streamlining expenditure in the year since taking control of football operations. ‘Staff were told that ‘additional measures’ are now being put in place to prevent the details of changes being released before official club announcements. ‘”Anyone disclosing information outside of the club is breaching their obligations of confidentiality, and we are very clear that this will be considered gross misconduct,” read the email, seen by Telegraph Sport. “To protect the club and its colleagues, additional measures are being put in place to prevent future breaches of confidentiality and also identify any persons responsible.” ‘Under government guidelines employees can be dismissed immediately for gross misconduct if the correct procedures are followed. So far Ratcliffe has overseen 250 staff leaving through the redundancy process, with another 100 now expected. ‘Berrada acknowledged to staff how unsettling the potential cutbacks are but also urged them to report approaches from outside sources to talk about the club’s issues. “Journalists are extremely well-versed in gathering information from multiple sources,” the former Manchester City executive added, outlining that approaches will come through WhatsApp, phone and social media.’

