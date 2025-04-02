Berta puts Arsenal in ‘pole position’ to sign Liverpool target with PL club to ‘accent offer below’ clause
According to reports, Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta has made the Premier League giants favourites to sign Matheus Cunha.
The Wolves standout – who features in our Premier League team of the season – has been superb this term, who has 15 goals and four assists in all competitions this campaign.
Earlier this season, Cunha extended his contract until 2029, but he is still likely to leave Wolves this season as his new deal includes a £62.5m release clause.
Arsenal need to strengthen in attack and Cunha would be a great signing, but they are expected to face competition from potential rivals this summer.
On Wednesday morning, a report from Football Insider claimed Arsenal face a ‘battle’ with Liverpool for Cunha this summer.
‘Arsenal interest in wantaway Wolves star Matheus Cunha has not gone away ahead of the summer transfer window, sources have told Football Insider.
‘The 25-year-old only signed a new contract at Molineux in February but has already announced publicly that he wants to move on in the off-season – giving the green light to interested parties.’
READ: Arsenal fans accused of ‘pompous self-regard’ and much, much worse
‘Arsenal could battle Liverpool for the Brazil international’s signature this summer.
‘Sources say the Gunners already did the groundwork on a deal for Cunha while former sporting director Edu Gaspar was at the club.
‘New transfer chief Andrea Berta also has a link to the forward, having signed him for Atletico Madrid in 2021.’
As mentioned, Berta’s links with Cunha give Arsenal an advantage and a report from Caught Offside claims he has put them in ‘pole position’ for the Brazil international and is ‘key’.
MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…
👉 Bukayo Saka makes dream return but Arsenal face early end to 24/25 season after latest injury blow
👉 Liverpool ‘dream’ deal one of six re-signings sporting directors are targeting this summer
👉 Ian Wright fears Real Madrid will ‘exploit’ Arsenal star in Champions League after Fulham win
Regarding his release caluse, the report explains:
‘Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Gunners are leading the chase for Cunha’s signature due to Berta’s links with the player.
‘In another boost for Arsenal, CaughtOffside understands that Wolves are resigned to losing Cunha this summer, and are already planning their strategy around the assumption that they’ll raise cash from his sale.
‘As well as Arsenal, sources have told CaughtOffside that Cunha’s availability has sparked interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.
‘The 25-year-old has a release clause worth €75m, but CaughtOffside understands Wolves will accept offers slightly below that.
‘Arsenal are hoping to come in with an offer that can satisfy Wolves’ demands without breaking their own budget, and internal discussions are ongoing over this potential deal.’