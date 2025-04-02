Andrea Berta is the new sporting director at the Emirates Stadium.

According to reports, Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta has made the Premier League giants favourites to sign Matheus Cunha.

The Wolves standout – who features in our Premier League team of the season – has been superb this term, who has 15 goals and four assists in all competitions this campaign.

Earlier this season, Cunha extended his contract until 2029, but he is still likely to leave Wolves this season as his new deal includes a £62.5m release clause.

Arsenal need to strengthen in attack and Cunha would be a great signing, but they are expected to face competition from potential rivals this summer.

On Wednesday morning, a report from Football Insider claimed Arsenal face a ‘battle’ with Liverpool for Cunha this summer.

‘Arsenal interest in wantaway Wolves star Matheus Cunha has not gone away ahead of the summer transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The 25-year-old only signed a new contract at Molineux in February but has already announced publicly that he wants to move on in the off-season – giving the green light to interested parties.’

‘Arsenal could battle Liverpool for the Brazil international’s signature this summer. ‘Sources say the Gunners already did the groundwork on a deal for Cunha while former sporting director Edu Gaspar was at the club. ‘New transfer chief Andrea Berta also has a link to the forward, having signed him for Atletico Madrid in 2021.’

As mentioned, Berta’s links with Cunha give Arsenal an advantage and a report from Caught Offside claims he has put them in ‘pole position’ for the Brazil international and is ‘key’.

Regarding his release caluse, the report explains: