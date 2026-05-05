Two big-hitters top the 10 highest-graded centre-forwards in Europe, a list which features surprising omissions and some names to keep an eye on…

The strikers at numbers one and two will come as no shock to anyone – but the presence of only one Premier League representative may raise eyebrows. And it’s not the one you would expect.

Erling Haaland, with a grade this season of 73.9, doesn’t actually make Europe’s top 20.

‘What are these grades?’, you ask…

Gradient’s Player Grades measure execution rather than outcome. The grading process begins with Gradient’s team of analysts evaluating over 2,000 events per game – everything a player does during a match from aerial duels to dribbling to set-piece shooting, and everything in between.

Each event is graded on a scale of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments; 0 representing expected execution, positive or negative grades are awarded for a performance that is better or worse than expected. Those grades are then translated into an easy to understand 0-100 game and season rating across over 50 grading categories, including an overall performance grade.

And with that, here are the top 10 highest graded centre-forwards in Europe’s top five leagues…

10) Federico Vinas (Real Oviedo) – 81.3

The 27-year-old has scored nine goals – roughly equal to his xG – and offered one assist, numbers which may have been higher had he not been sent off three times. But the Uruguayan striker has performed more actions above expectation that any other centre-forward in Spain.

9) Joao Pedro (Chelsea) – 81.6

The Premier League’s only representative in this top 10 – shape up, Erling Haaland – Joao Pedro has been one of the few good things about Chelsea this season and a rare win for their recruitment gurus. Barcelona are sniffing, apparently. But they can’t afford Marcus Rashford. Sure.

8) Vitinha (Genoa) – 81.7

Five goals for the 14th-placed side in Serie A doesn’t immediately scream ‘top striker’ but, according to Gradient, only one centre-forward – Parma’s Mateo Pellegrino – has performed more actions above expectation. The problem with Pellegrino, though, is no striker has performed more actions below expectation too. Which paints a picture of wild inconsistency.

7) Lassine Sinayoko (Auxerre) – 82.3

Eight goals in side that’s been embroiled in a relegation battle for much of the season is creditable, but doesn’t explain why the 26-year-old is the highest-graded centre-forward in France. But Sinayoko has been more involved than any other central striker, performing more events than any other as expected or above expectation.

6) Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) – 83.4

The sixth-highest graded centre-forward in Europe but only the third-highest in Milan, Martinez remains on course to win the Capocannoniere with 16 goals so far, three clear of everyone else despite having missed 10 of the last 11 league matches. Only Roma’s Donyell Malen has a higher goals per 90 ratio.

MORE: Who is the top scorer of 2026? Harry Kane running away with the title

5) Cucho Hernandez (Real Betis) – 84.6

Eight goals for European chasers Betis is a creditable return but Hernandez really shines in the duels. No centre-forward in Spain has competed in or won more 50/50 duels, with Hernandez graded sixth among all players in La Liga. The next highest centre-forward is 48th.

4) Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) – 85.4

Perhaps a surprising name to be so high, since Pulisic hasn’t scored in 2026 and has started just over half of Milan’s Serie A matches. When he has played, it has been across the front line, predominantly as a second striker. But Captain America has been in the thick of things, in Serie A’s top 10 strikers for actions performed, and the top four for actions performed as expected or above. Of the top 10 centre-forwards for actions completed, he has at least 100 fewer performed below expectation than anyone else.

3) Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan) – 88.5

Thuram is on 13 Serie A goals behind team-mate Martinez in the race for Serie A’s Golden Boot. The 27-year-old, though, is graded higher at shooting (no striker does it better in Serie A, apparently), ball carrying and in aerial duels.

2) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) – 89.5

A haul of 24 goals forms the largest part of Mbappe’s record of a goal involvement per game for Real Madrid this season. With the France superstar on 41 goals in 41 games, only one fella in the top five leagues has scored more goals this season…

1) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 95.1

Ballon d’Or! Ballon d’Or! Ballon d’Or! Despite leading the Bundesliga strikers in pretty much every relevant category, Kane’s shooting grade – 99.1 – is just ridiculous. Across centre-forwards in the top five leagues, only Stuttgart’s Ermedin Demirovic breaks the 90 barrier.