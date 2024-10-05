Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in the best Fantasy Premier League XI.

Six Liverpool and Arsenal stars make this best Fantasy Premier League performers XI, but the two leading scorers ply their trade for rival Big Six clubs…

GK: David Raya – Arsenal (34 points)

Raya’s naysayers have grown increasingly silent over the past year as the Spain international has justified Mikel Arteta’s call to brutally oust Aaron Ramsdale, whose decision to join relegation strugglers Southampton was one of five Premier League summer mistakes.

While it’s tight between Raya, Manchester United’s Andre Onana and Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez in terms of fantasy points, the Arsenal standout is comfortably the superior of the three and he is currently the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool (33 points)

A ‘massive surprise’ is said to have ‘boosted’ Liverpool’s hopes of retaining Alexander-Arnold beyond this season and there’s no wonder Arne Slot is desperate to keep him.

The immensely talented right-back is arguably performing better than ever and is a beneficiary of Lee Carsley’s seemingly imminent appointment as England boss.

Alexander-Arnold’s creative threat makes him the most expensive defender in Fantasy Premier League and those who have him have been bolstered by Slot turning Liverpool into a more resolute outfit as the Englishman has helped them keep four clean sheets in six games.

READ: England form XI snubbed by Carsley includes Arsenal sale, Newcastle signing and Rogers



CB: Gabriel Magalhaes – Arsenal (37 points)

Alexander-Arnold is the priciest defender, but he’s not the leading points scorer as Arsenal star Gabriel is out in front.

Having scored in back-to-back games against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, Gabriel is a no-brainer to have in your team as he’s a consistent recipient of Arsenal’s devilish set-pieces and a regular contributor of those much-needed clean sheet points.

CB: Ibrahima Konate – Liverpool (31 points)

Ryan Gravenberch and Luis Diaz have hugely stepped up following Slot’s arrival and the same can be said for Konate, who has been immense for Liverpool since the Dutch head coach had a supposed brutal reason for subbing Jarrel Quansah in their Premier League opener against Ipswich Town.

Konate’s emergence has decreased the need for Liverpool to sign a new centre-back in the immediate future as it is looking increasingly likely that Virgil van Dijk’s long-term replacement will feature alongside the Frenchman and not Quansah.

LB: Diogo Dalot – Manchester United (29 points)

It has been a miserable start to the season for Man Utd and Sunday’s game against Aston Villa will surely be Erik ten Hag’s last dance.

However, there are a couple of players who can hold their heads high. One is in our best Premier League summer signings XI, while Dalot is still standing out like a sore thumb in an otherwise bleak scene.

Dalot provides a decent threat going forward and his points tally is boosted by Man Utd – despite being torn apart by Liverpool and Spurs – surprisingly keeping three clean sheets in their six Premier League matches. Make it make sense…

PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ten Hag worse than Moyes as ‘awful and boring’ tactics expose Manchester United yet again

👉 Ten Hag sack imminent after 82-year-old Rangers fan ‘snubbed’ flight to Portugal in favour of Glasgow trip

👉 Big Weekend: Aston Villa v Man Utd, Ten Hag’s last dance, Palace, Johnson, Real Madrid

CM: Andre Onana – Aston Villa (25 points)

A serious contender for signing of the season, Onana has seamlessly slotted in at Aston Villa after outgrowing a beleaguered Everton.

With goals and assists pivotal in Fantasy Premier League, Gravenberch misses out and as you will soon discover, there is an enforced overreliance on attack with this XI.

Onana makes it in as he’s been used in a more advanced role by Unai Emery than at Everton and with two goals in six games, he’s already matched his goal tally from last season.

CM: Emile Smith Rowe – Fulham (33 points)

I’m aware Smith Rowe is more of an attacking midfielder than a central midfielder, but a lack of options in this department sees Fulham’s summer signing shoehorned into a deeper role ahead of West Ham’s Tomas Soucek and Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook.

Arsenal are doing pretty well without Smith Rowe, but Mikel Arteta and Edu may eventually rue their decision to let the academy product leave as she’s showing what he’s capable of for Fulham, who appear to be a surprise contender for Europe this season.

RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool (59 points)

Salah is recharged after a free summer and he’s showing no sign of letting up as he’s got eight goal involvements in six Premier League games this season.

A three-year contract ‘offer’ from a European giant could lure Salah away from Anfield next year, but he seems intent on going out with a bang with everything seemingly coming up roses for Slot and Liverpool despite their supporters having five reasons to be cautious.

READ: Liverpool made two of the five best Premier League decisions this summer



CAM: Cole Palmer – Chelsea (61 points)

Pep Guardiola won’t admit it, but the near-perfect Man City boss made a rare mistake last summer when he let Palmer leave and join Chelsea.

After his remarkable debut season at Stamford Bridge, some doubters suggested he would be a one-season-wonder but this is not proving the case. The 22-year-old has perhaps been even better at the start of this campaign and is the second-top points scorer in Fantasy Premier League after his ludicrous four-goal haul against Brighton.

LW: Luis Diaz – Liverpool (53 points)

Diaz was heavily linked with FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. At the time, it felt like cashing in would be a sensible decision after he underperformed in Jurgen Klopp’s final season.

However, Diaz’s non-transfer has been a huge blessing for Liverpool as he’s established himself as one of Slot’s most indispensable players.

ST: Erling Haaland – Manchester City (65 points)

Man City’s goal machine has been even more ridiculously good at the start of this campaign and their title rivals will be glad to see the back of him if he ‘forces an exit’.