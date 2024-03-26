‘Best in the world’ Arsenal defender told he ‘deserves’ more after France manager’s honest admission

Frank Leboeuf believes William Saliba “deserves” more of a chance for France, as he’s the “best defender in the world right now” but Didier Deschamps clearly doesn’t see it like that.

Saliba has been a consistent figure in the Arsenal defence for the past two seasons. He spent a few loan periods away from the Emirates, but as soon as he was deemed good enough by Mikel Arteta, he became a starring figure.

It was evident that the Gunners missed him when he was injured at the back end of last season, and that counted against them in the title race. Saliba is yet to miss a Premier League minute this term, and his club are top of the table.

But while he’s a vital figure for Arsenal, he’s not yet earned that same status with France. The 23-year-old has only ever started six games for his country, and he watched on from the bench as France were beaten 2-0 by Germany last time out.

According to Leboeuf, it’s hard to see why he’s not currently getting many games, as he’s the best defender on the planet right now.

“I agree. That’s a real question, for me. I don’t understand why Saliba isn’t playing all the time. He showed to the world that he is the best defender in the world right now, well, the best French defender playing for a big club,” he told ESPN.

“I don’t know why he isn’t playing there. He is absolutely tremendous. He should deserve the chance to show it at that level.”

Indeed, the pundit feels France boss Deschamps needs to identify his best defence, and clearly believes Saliba is in that.

“It’s like Didier Deschamps is wondering who is the best duo at centre-back. He tried something else [during defeat to Germany]. Didier has to find the right four players to play as defenders. When he does so, we will be very strong,” he added.

Deschamps’ recent comments on Saliba brutally suggest he does not see the defender as one of the best in the world, at least not at international level.

“He is having a good season, but he also does things that I don’t like so much,” he said.

“For France, he has limited game time, but when he plays, that hasn’t necessarily gone well. The hierarchy doesn’t favour him at the moment, but he is here. Dayot Upamecano has had game time and perhaps William has had less.”

It’s suggested Saliba will have a chance for France in their friendly against Chile, though, and that could help him to rise up in Deschamps estimations.

