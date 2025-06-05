Still early days for most continental confederations’ World Cup qualifying competitions, but we do now have some idea in some parts of the world about which countries – and thus which star players – might be in danger of missing out.

Fair to say the peril at this stage for these guys ranges from ‘mild’ to ‘extreme’ but there’s plenty to keep an eye on over the months ahead with key international breaks coming up this month and then as usual at the start of next season in September, October and November.

You can check out how World Cup qualifying for the new expanded 48-team tournament works here.

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

The African qualification tournament is well underway now and with only the top team in each of nine six-team groups going through (the four best runners-up have a convoluted route to redemption involving a play-off for one spot in the inter-confederation play-offs next March) there are plenty of traditional heavyweights in bother.

The biggest names among those probably come from Senegal, who currently sit second behind DR Congo in Group B on the back of disappointing goalless draws against Sudan and Togo.

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane remains their biggest name, but there’s plenty of top Europe-based talent also in danger.

Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)

An FA Cup winner this season with Crystal Palace, Sarr played in both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups but despite the expansion of the tournament for 2026 is in real danger of missing out this time around.

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)

The vastly experienced midfielder has 120 caps to his name but at 35 the likelihood is that 2026 will be his last chance to add an appearance at a third World Cup finals to a CV that includes three French league titles and six years of diligent service to Everton across two spells. Nobody deserves that.

Other familiar faces who will miss out should Senegal fall short include Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pape Matar Sarr.

Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon)

A future Man United star who may have to spend some time early in his United career trying to steer Cameroon safely through to the World Cup.

They do still have time to turn things round later this year, but are currently trailing Cape Verde after being held to draws by Libya, Angola and Eswatini.

Andre Onana (Cameroon)

A current Man United star whose difficult season at Old Trafford could be compounded by World Cup disappointment if Cameroon cannot overturn a one-point deficit to Cape Verde.

Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria)

The current Nigeria team may contain fewer star names than some past Super Eagles teams, but it’s still a major surprise to see them languishing a lowly fourth in their group and facing a huge uphill battle just to stay in contention for a place in the play-offs.

Leicester stalwart Ndidi is perhaps the best known of their players to English audiences after his part in helping the Foxes to two fifth-place finishes in the Premier League and an FA Cup, while he stayed after their 2023 relegation to help them straight back into the Premier League.

That return to the top flight went about as well as Nigeria’s World Cup qualification campaign at this time.

Alexis Sanchez (Chile)

The former Arsenal and to a lesser extent Man United star is still going strong for Chile at 36 years old with 166 caps to his name, but he almost certainly won’t be gracing America, Canada and/or Mexico next summer with Chile currently dead last in South America’s 10-team qualification group and needing to make up a five-point deficit just to grab a place in the inter-confederation.

With three of Chile’s four remaining games against Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil, it looks a tall order.

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

We’re going to have to really quite unashamedly cheat in Europe, where nobody has played more than two games and several of the biggest teams don’t kick a ball in qualification anger until September due to Nations League commitments.

What we can do, though, is point in the direction of those teams whose later start to the qualification process leaves them with a big deficit to claw back from the start.

Netherlands are one such team. They get underway this month and are already under pressure from a Poland team that has won both its opening games.

So that’s Virgil van Dijk and your Memphis Depays and your Xavi Simons and so forth all under a bit of scoreboard pressure early doors.

READ: 2026 World Cup Power Rankings as 52 countries topped by Argentina

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

Italy face the same situation and what is already a crucial early test away at Norway. Lose that and they already face a nine-point deficit for the one automatic promotion spot. Even with two games in hand, it’s a ticklish early position.

Luka Modric (Croatia)

Again, you would expect Croatia to be fine in the end as the stagger unwinds given their tournament pedigree and absurdly experienced squad.

But Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and co will kick off their campaign already six points behind both Czechia and Montenegro and thus with precious little margin for error.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)

Having gone up another level following his move to PSG and swift treble glory inside six months, Kvaratskhelia is now well established among the very best players in the world.

But he still faces an uphill struggle to qualify for a World Cup with Georgia, having to come through what is the toughest and most competitive qualification region and also the one to benefit the least from the expansion to 48 teams.

Georgia’s campaign doesn’t begin until September, but they must finish second at least just to reach the play-offs in a group containing Spain, Turkey and Bulgaria.