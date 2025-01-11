The pool of free agents is shallow ahead of a huge summer of contract expiration in 2025. A Premier League winner and England international are available.

Here they are, ranked according to transfermarkt valuations…

1) Ghislain Konan (Al-Nassr)

Nice work if you can get it; the Ivory Coast full-back has been handed over £2m in compensation to leave Saudi Arabia early.

2) Alexandru Matan (Columbus Crew)

Three trophies in as many years in America after a brave career move to MLS puts Matan in a good spot ahead of his next decision. The midfielder even wisely scored his first career hat-trick in one of his final games before his contract expired.

3) Daniel Amartey (Besiktas)

Another contract terminated by mutual consent after a summer in which the Turkish club tried desperately to send the former Leicester man to Saudi Arabia.

4) Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)

A 16-goal Ligue Un season did not stop Monaco allowing Ben Yedder to leave. As he is set to be tried after an alleged sexual assault, while under legal supervision for rape, we do not expect any club to give him a contract any time soon.

5) Andrea Compagno (Tianjin Jinmen Tiger)

Less than a year in China delivered 19 goals in 29 games but the 28-year-old’s contract was not renewed and a return to Italy has been mooted.

6) Mateus Uribe (Al-Sadd)

Eighteen months in Qatar was as much as Uribe could manage before having his contract terminated, with Envigado and Atletico Nacional in his native Colombia thought to be interested.



7) Dele (Everton)

Everton were trying to negotiate some sort of compromise with Tottenham over the deal which saw Dele join them as a free agent with up to £40m in clauses. They seemed to give up on that long before the supportive Sean Dyche left, meaning Dele has had to wait for Marcus Rashford to join him at Cesc Fabregas’ Como.

8) Iuri Medeiros (Al-Nasr)

One of the UAE club’s designated foreign players alongside Manolo Gabbiadini and Adel Taarabt, the departure of Portugal youth international Medeiros has freed up another space.

9) Leon Flach (Philadelphia Union)

A youth international for Germany and the United States, young utility player Flach had a solid four years with Philadelphia before his contract expired.

10) Brayan Cortes (Colo-Colo)

Has never played outside of Chile, including 20 international caps, by the age of 29. Slight red flag for any overseas suitors.

11) Rafinha (Al-Arabi SC)

Brazilian international midfielder and brother of ex-Liverpool man Thiago.

12) Ryan Kent (Fenerbahce)

Former Liverpool trainee and Rangers stalwart who has been linked with Leeds and Blackburn after being mutually consented by his Turkish club.

13) Harold Preciado (Santos Laguna)

Having not been able to play since March 2024 due to a doping suspension, striker Preciado announced his departure at the turn of the year.

14) Serge Aurier (Galatasaray)

Started last season in the Nottingham Forest team and ended it on the Galatasaray bench.

15) Marcelo Morales (Universidad de Chile)

The 21-year-old had nothing lined up after graduating from Universidad, just like everyone else.

16) Brandon Williams (Manchester United)

Once heralded as Man Utd’s best left-back and a future England international but now entirely clubless after a poor loan at Ipswich.

17) Yaw Yeboah (Columbus Crew)

Widely expected to join new MLS side San Diego in some capacity as one of the Right To Dream graduates.

18) Faitout Maouassa (Club Brugge)

Former France Under-21 international left-back.

19) Prince Owusu (Toronto FC)

The automatic option to extend his contract was declined by a side which spent the season in the lower reaches of MLS.

20) Kofi Djidji (Torino)

Roma and West Ham are among the clubs linked with the Ivory Coast centre-half.

