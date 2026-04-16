Erling Haaland may be top of the goalscoring charts but his overall grade as a centre-forward is bettered by three Premier League strikers…

We present to you the top 10 Premier League strikers…

Sure, you can draw your judgements from the goalscoring charts, but our football analyst friends at Gradient Sports dig deeper when making their assessments. Much, much deeper…

Across a vast range of metrics, Gradient grades every player out of 100 on all the individual actions performed by a centre-forward, measuring execution and outcome to offer the most insightful and accurate view of individual performance.

It’s not just about goals or even finishing.

And, of the strikers to have played at least 40% of their team’s Premier League minutes, here are the top 10…

10) Danny Welbeck (Brighton) – 67.3

Still Dat Guy at 35. In this ranking, Welbeck edges out of the top 10, from 11th onwards: Evanilson, Benjamin Sesko, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Raul Jimenez and Eli Kroupi. You see, Thomas Tuchel?

9) Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest) – 69.3

The Brazilian striker wasn’t expected to be first choice this season after joining as part of the job lot Forest bought from Botofogo last summer, but Chris Wood’s injury has thrust him into the spotlight. He’s saved his best form for the Europa League, scoring seven goals in Europe, while only bagging three in the Premier League, but Jesus looks well primed to replace Wood in the long term.

8) Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 70.1

Watkins is the highest-graded English striker, which must count for something, Mr Tuchel? The England boss omitted the Villa centre-forward from his last camp before the World Cup, because: “I know what he can bring to the group – I know him very well.” You’d take him, wouldn’t you?

7) Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United) – 71.3

We loved Big Nick when he first arrived – still do – but there’s no doubt he’s gone off the boil since then. But so has everyone at Newcastle. It hasn’t helped that Eddie Howe doesn’t seem sure where to play him.

6) Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) – 72.5

You can understand why Roberto De Zerbi wants Richarlison in his Spurs team given he’s their top scorer; he’s scrapping as hard as anyone; he’s been in a relegation fight before; and he’s ranked only behind Eli Kroupi when it comes to shooting. So we doubt he’s best used on the wing. Play both in a partnership, or pick one.

5) Zian Flemming (Burnley) – 72.7

The name you were least expecting to see in this top 10, we’re sure, but the Dutch forward has plundered eight Premier League goals from only 15 starts in a rotten Burnley side. Flemming, 27, has already said he wants to stick around in the top flight when the Clarets bob back to the Championship. Any takers?

4) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 75

Yes, the Norwegian goalboat is a ridiculous goalscorer, but our pals at Gradient assess centre-forwards on more than putting the ball in the net. So, er, shape up, Erling…

MORE: The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland as he overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo

3) Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) – 75.8

The France striker is one of the few success stories of Liverpool’s splurge last summer. Which makes his injury all the more problematic for the Reds and a crying shame for a forward expected to go to the World Cup with France on the back of at least 11 Premier League goals.

2) Igor Thiago (Brentford) – 77.8

Brentford create an extraordinary amount of Big Chances and big Igor has done a fine job at stick them away in his pursuit to be the Premier League’s strangest Golden Boot winner.

1) Joao Pedro (Chelsea) – 82.3

We are as surprised as you to see the Chelsea striker graded higher than everyone else. Not because he’s not been very good for Chelsea; he’s been one of the few Blues who can reflect on a fine season’s work. So far, in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge, the Brazilian has bagged 14 Premier League goals – 19 in all competitions – while offering eight assists, leading the way for Chelsea in both metrics.