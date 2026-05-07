‘Best winger in the world’ confirmed as Arsenal transfer target for the summer

Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been confirmed as an Arsenal transfer target for the summer by Sky Sports.

Mikel Arteta’s side have had an amazing week with Arsenal taking back control of the Premier League title race and reaching the Champions League final.

Manchester City’s 3-3 draw against Everton on Monday means Pep Guardiola’s side are now five points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal with only one game in hand.

The Gunners beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Wednesday to book their place in the Champions League final on May 30 in Budapest, where they will face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Sky Sports have revealed that Arsenal have now banked £122m from their Champions League run this season with another £10m on offer if they beat PSG in the final.

Arsenal have secured a major financial boost ahead of the summer transfer market with the report adding: ‘Arsenal are not in a position where they have to sell before they can buy, but they approach this summer knowing sales will be necessary over the course of the window, with sustainability a priority.

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‘The Gunners are considering Paris Saint-Germain’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon for the left wing position. They are also keen on Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, who shone against Arsenal in last week’s first leg in Madrid.’

Gerrard: Kvaratskhelia is the best winger in the world right now

Arsenal could come up against PSG winger Kvaratskhelia in the Champions League final at the end of this month, and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard described the Georgian as “the best winger in the world right now” after the French side beat Bayern Munich in their semi-final.

Gerrard said on TNT Sports: “In with a shout for man of the match, for sure. Just so powerful, so dangerous.

“He can go both ways, but it’s also the other side of the game. A lot of wingers, they only want to do the side of the game when they have got the ball at their feet. They want to do the exciting things. They want to create and score.

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“This guy does the lot. He works hard, he tackles, he fights. He can create, he can score.

“He’s the best winger in the world right now. There’s no one better than him. he’s the best winger in the world right now.”

Despite the reported interest from Arsenal, Fabrizio Romano recently insisted that the winger “wants to continue” at PSG next season.

Romano said on his YouTube at the end of April: “On Kvaratskhelia, we had rumours about Premier League clubs, Arsenal and more.

“I always told you, guys, that Kvaratskhelia basically just arrived at Paris Saint-Germain almost one year ago.

“It was January 2025, so he spent just 13, 14, 15 months at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Not a long time, and Kvaratskhelia is very happy at PSG.

“Today interview by the father of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia announcing his decision – he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, no plans to change, no plans to leave.

“And Kvaratskhelia taking an official position. He wants to continue at Paris Saint-Germain.”

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