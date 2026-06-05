Rafael Leao, Yan Diomande and Jarrod Bowen are among the best available wide forwards this summer

There is a ludicrous number of wingers/wide forwards available for transfer this summer. Narrowing them down to a top 10 was really quite difficult.

Liverpool and Arsenal will be among the clubs in the market for a new wide forward in the 2026 summer transfer window, as the former look to challenge for the Premier League title and the latter hope to retain it.

The term ‘available’ is pretty subjective these days. These players are not available in the sense that their club has pressed a button to notify other clubs, like on FIFA Career Mode; rather, we reckon a deal is there to be done.

Every player has their price, but there’s a limit, isn’t there? Vinicius Junior is a debatable one as he might not want to play for Jose Mourinho and his Real Madrid contract expires next year, though a renewal seems likely. His asking price would also be at least £100million, which is ludicrous for a player in the final year of their contract.

There are plenty of honourable mentions, and we will get them out of the way before listing the best wingers who could move clubs this summer.

The honourable mentions are as follows: Christos Tzolis (Club Brugge), Mika Godts (Ajax), Savinho (Manchester City), Crysencio Summerville (West Ham), Rayan (Bournemouth), Abde Ezzalzouli (Real Betis), Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Said El Mala (FC Koln), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Assane Diao (Como), Jack Grealish (Manchester City) and Baris Yilmaz (Galatasaray).

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10) Mika Godts (Ajax)

Buying from the Eredivisie is risky business, especially when it comes to wide forwards.

Mohammed Kudus is probably the best big-money signing. Cody Gakpo has had his moments. And then there are your Antonys and Memphis Depays who flop completely.

Antony’s final Eredivisie season before his £80million move to Manchester United saw him register eight goals and four assists in 23 games, which are pretty underwhelming numbers when you see that Godts scored 17 and assisted 13 in 34 league games in 2025/26.

Those figures speak for themselves, really, as we conveniently ignore his one goal involvement in eight Champions League appearances.

The No. 10 spot could literally have gone to any of the honourable mentions. It was really tough, but Godts’ Eredivisie stats and his age – he turns 21 on June 7 – gave him the edge.

9) Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

West Ham are going to field some calls for Bowen, that much is for sure. They might not want to sell but will surely oblige if the winger decides Premier League relegation requires a change.

Bowen played in all 38 of West Ham’s top-flight games in 2025/26, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists, which is a terrific return for a player in a relegated team. His numbers have been remarkably consistent over the years, registering 22 goal involvements in 34 Premier League games in both 2024/25 and 2023/24, a less impressive 12 the previous year, and a very impressive 24 in 2021/22.

At 29 years of age, Bowen is one of the older options, but he is as safe a bet as you can get in the transfer market. Anyone but Chelsea, fella.

8) Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Leao is impossible to rate. Is he primed to tear the Premier League up or destined to flop disastrously? There’s no chance he will fall anywhere in between. We might never find out.

In his prime years, the ship has not sailed on Leao coming to England, but we are slowly losing faith that it will ever happen. Chelsea felt inevitable at one point, but not anymore. Manchester United and Manchester City feel unlikely. With Liverpool clearly targeting a winger and Leao’s name not coming up, we’d be surprised. Newcastle United would be perfect for them, but probably not for him. Arsenal? Now we’re talking.

Of course, there are other leagues out there. Honestly, Bayern Munich would not be a surprise. They wanted Anthony Gordon and could target Leao for a similar price. We could even see him join the large Portuguese contingent at Paris Saint-Germain. It’s all very up in the air, but it does feel like it’s his time to leave Milan.

7) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah wasn’t very good at all in 2025/26, yet it’s still Salah, innit?

He turns 34 this month, but, come on, we could see Salah find a level in between his 2025/26 and 2024/25 campaigns, because there’s no chance he is replicating his 29-goal, 18-assist Premier League season.

Somewhere in the middle would still make for a very handy player, and with his Liverpool departure confirmed, Salah could be available on a free transfer – albeit on some hefty wages.

6) Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Signed a 10-year contract extension last summer, but a release clause remains somewhere in the region of €90million (£77.8m), which a fully-fit Williams is worth.

His injury worries are far from ideal, though. The 23-year-old only managed 25 appearances for Bilbao this season, scoring a rather underwhelming six goals with four assists.

On the face of it, there should be scepticism about his placement here. There’s clearly some bias involved, as Williams’ Euro 2024 performances for tournament winners Spain continue to do some very heavy lifting.

The potential is there for Williams to take any team to another level, but, as we say, it all relies on his fitness. Here’s hoping he can make an impact at the World Cup.

5) Maghnes Akliouche (AS Monaco)

Similar to Rayan Cherki in that he is a maverick capable of playing on the left, right or through the middle, Akliouche is a serious talent screaming out for a move to a bigger club, with no disrespect intended to Monaco.

Akliouche’s versatility and unpredictability make him an exciting proposition for any Premier League title contender or club chasing Champions League football.

The fact he is good enough for France’s ridiculously stacked World Cup squad tells you everything you need to know really.

4) Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)

Yildiz’s ceiling is astronomical and it’s no wonder he has already been linked with a host of top European clubs, including Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Arsenal ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title this season, but there is still something missing if they are to become a true dynasty. That something is an elite winger, and that player could be Yildiz.

The 21-year-old registered 11 goals and 10 assists in 47 appearances across 2025/26 and will be a key player at the World Cup for perennial dark horses Turkey, who boast an exciting squad featuring Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler.

3) Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)

As a club in dire need of a new winger, Arsenal are a bit of a theme here and get another mention as one of the clubs strongly linked with Barcola. Liverpool are another admirer of the French winger, who has a strong chance of leaving PSG this summer.

There is fierce competition for places, with Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia all ahead of Barcola in Luis Enrique’s pecking order. Although there is plenty of rotation in the Spanish manager’s squad, Barcola might fancy a move elsewhere and PSG could be tempted to cash in on a player they are not desperate to keep.

2) Mason Greenwood (Marseille)

Greenwood has scored 48 goals and provided 17 assists in 81 appearances for Marseille and is only 24 years old, making him an attractive proposition for club owners willing to take on an angry mob of supporters.

There’s no chance he returns to the Premier League, so if he leaves Marseille, it will be a transfer to PSG, Spain, Italy or Saudi Arabia.

1) Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig)

Here he is, the best winger available for transfer in the 2026 summer transfer window.

Diomande has truly burst onto the scene this season, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists in the Bundesliga as Leipzig finished third and returned to the Champions League.

At only 19, the Ivory Coast international has become one of the most sought-after attackers in world football and it’s no surprise Leipzig reportedly value him at €130million (£112m).

Liverpool are thought to be leading the race for Diomande’s signature as they pursue a long-term replacement for Salah, and the 19-year-old’s ability to play on either wing adds another layer to his appeal. However, his ‘love’ of PSG is a problem…

The Reds’ pursuit won’t be straightforward. Bayern, as they always do when it comes to domestic talent, are circling, while European champions PSG are also interested. Again, he would be a perfect signing for Arsenal, while Real Madrid naturally cannot be ruled out.

Diomande is increasingly likely to leave Leipzig this summer amid such significant interest, but he might fancy another year, just as Benjamin Sesko did back in 2024. Sesko still got his big-money move, so Diomande should too, provided he avoids a serious injury.

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