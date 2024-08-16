We’re not having that the Premier League is predictable. Sure, Manchester City will probably win their fifth title on the trot and odds are the three promoted teams will go straight back down. But there’s plenty of scope for surprises, either good or bad.

So we’ve come up with the best and worst case scenario for every top flight side.

Arsenal: 1st – 4th

We’re not convinced that Riccardo Calafiori – good player though he is – will make enough of a difference for them to get the better of Manchester City, but the gap between Arsenal and the rest is arguably greater than it is to the title-winning juggernaut after Jurgen Klopp’s departure. They’re more likely to win the title than finish third. Probably second again though.

READ MORE: Top 10 Premier League virgins we’re excited to see, signed for £252.2m and featuring no Chelsea players

Aston Villa: 3rd – 9th

The big surprise of last season and there’s less doubts over them than half of the Big Six with Unai Emery providing stability and excellent coaching. The concern will be that they struggle to deal with the added pressure of the Champions League. The departure of Douglas Luiz could also be significant.

Bournemouth: 8th – 14th

We can’t wait to see them. They were good fun last season and the arrival of centre-back Dean Huijsen in particular has us feeling giddy ahead of Andoni Iraola’s second campaign in charge. Not entirely clear how they’re going to make up the 19 goals scored by Dominic Solanke though, which could prove to be their downfall.

Brentford: 11th – 18th

A Premier League staple these days but we’re not ruling out relegation. Thomas Frank is an excellent manager but if Ivan Toney is to up sticks it might be a tough campaign, particularly as summer signing Igor Thiago is out for half the season with a knee injury.

Brighton: 7th – 16th

A Premier League newbie in charge and while that’s worked very well indeed for them previously it also feels as though it’s about time Brighton got something wrong. That said it’s just as likely that Fabian Hurzeler is imminently linked with the Chelsea along with two or three of the new children Brighton have signed after a flying start.

Chelsea: 3rd – 12th

No one has a bloody clue, including Enzo Maresca. A talented but bloated and imbalanced squad sounds very Graham Potter-y, and Cole Palmer being brilliant is about the only thing we can predict with any degree of certainty. If it clicks they could be very good, but there was little-to-no sign of that in pre-season and it feels far more likely that they will once again leak goals and miss chances.

Crystal Palace: 7th – 14th

Champions League form under Oliver Glaser at the end of last season which explains the high, but Michael Olise’s departure and him seemingly set to be imminently followed by Marc Guehi could mean the same style of football may not reap anything like the same reward.

Everton: 11th – 17th

Will most likely circle the drain and survive by the skin of their teeth again because their squad isn’t great, but there’s some security under Sean Dyche and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could bundle in a few in an injury-free campaign with a solid defence and goalkeeper keeping a lid on things.

Fulham: 10th – 16th

Marco Silva knows what he’s doing and Fulham will get a result here and there without anyone noticing, as is their way.

Ipswich: 15th – 20th

They got on alright in the Championship last season having just been promoted and keeping Kieran McKenna from the tentacles of Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton was obviously a big deal, but they’ve got the smallest budget by a long shot and frankly survival would be a miracle.

Leicester: 13th – 20th

Cruised back to the top flight after just one season away but Chelsea have pinched both their manager and their best player, and there’s also possible points deduction in the offing. Steve Cooper seems like a smart appointment though and there’s a decent amount of Premier League experience in the squad, including Jamie Vardy, who’s bound to bang a few in.

Liverpool: 2nd – 9th

Finishing second would represent a brilliant first season for Arne Slot and it feels far more likely that a post-Jurgen Klopp malaise will envelop the club and lead them to struggle, but they’ve got excellent forward options, some depth in midfield despite the slightly embarrassing failure to land Martin Zubimendi and Mohamed Salah hasn’t left yet.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Five Liverpool fiascos that will see Arne Slot sacked on January 4th 2025

👉 Liverpool transfer chief and FSG ‘NOT to blame’ for Zubimendi failure and post-Klopp mess

Manchester City: 1st – 20th

The smart money’s on them winning it every season until Pep Guardiola leaves and we can only see Arsenal accruing more points than them; even then it’s a faint hope. But the FFP hearing is nearly upon us and with the verdict set for early next year City could feel the effect of their punishment before the end of the season. A 70-point deduction should do the trick.

Manchester United: 3rd – 8th

Getting the band back together could work for Erik ten Hag, who proved in his first season that he’s capable of getting United into the top four. But there will need to be a huge shift in mentality and tactics after the mess last term and it feels as though more of the same is coming before a slight recovery after a Ruud van Nistelrooy promotion to secure them Europa League football.

Newcastle: 4th – 10th

Champions League commitments hit them hard last season and no European football this term should do them some good. They’ve kept all of their big players as well, which is no mean feat given the FFP concerns and widespread interest. Still question marks over the squad depth though and a couple of injuries to key players could ramp up the pressure on Eddie Howe and force PIF hands as they slide down the table.

Nottingham Forest: 12th – 19th

Feels like they’re the team most likely to save us from consecutive three ups, three downs. Nuno Espírito Santo was far from convincing having come in last season and it’s hard to see where the goals are going to come from.

Southampton: 13th – 20th

Russell Martin is a fully signed up member of the Pep Guardiola fan club, which will lead to some “so, so, so good” damning with faint praise by the City manager that always precedes an absolute battering, and you’ve got to worry for a newly promoted side playing with more style than substance. Martin will presumably get a move to a European giant on the back of Southampton’s relegation though.

Tottenham: 3rd – 7th

Among the most stable Premier League clubs, which feels all wrong, and there is definitely a sense that Dominic Solanke could be the missing piece for Ange Postecoglou, who probably does want to play Champions League football despite weirdly insisting he couldn’t care less last season.

READ MORE: Solanke to Spurs a perfect transfer to sum up a club that could go either way this season

West Ham: 5th – 11th

The fourth-biggest spenders in Europe this summer as the owners put a helluva lot of (quite possibly misplaced) faith in Julen Lopetegui. A lot depends on big Niclas Fullkrug, who could well be their ideal centre-forward, but that’s been a long time coming at West Ham.

Wolves: 12th – 16th

No Pedro Neto which has put paid to their hopes of a top ten finish, but they know what they’re doing under Gary O’Neil.