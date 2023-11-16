‘Better than Onana’ – Arsenal outcast tipped to replace Man Utd star in shock January move

Aaron Ramsdale is being linked with a move away from Arsenal in January and now Darren Bent has given his thoughts on where his next club should be.

Ramsdale was one of Arsenal’s most important players last season – making 41 appearances in all competitions – but has fallen out of favour this term.

The arrival of David Raya from Brentford on a season-long loan (with option to buy) has seen the 25-year-old lose his spot in the starting XI.

Ramsdale hasn’t featured in Arsenal’s last eight league matches, and reports suggest that the goalkeeper is growing increasingly frustrated with his situation.

His father, Nick, suggested that Mikel Arteta had treated his son unfairly this season.

Speaking to The Highbury Corner, Nick said: “Aaron’s lost that smile too when he was holding on to that ball at this moment in time and it is difficult.

“It really is difficult to see him there and we all keep saying ‘you need to keep smiling’.” He added: “It’s possibly the way it’s been done.”

As previously reported by Football365, both Chelsea and Newcastle are keeping tabs on Ramsdale’s situation in case he becomes available in January.

The England international is undoubtedly a top player on his day, so it’s no surprise to see some big clubs queuing up for his signature.

READ MORE: Aaron Ramsdale’s honesty – and his dad’s mouth – is a bigger problem than his concentration…

Now, Bent has given his thoughts on where he thinks Ramsdale should go if he does choose to leave Arsenal in favour of more playing time.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent said to Andy Goldstein: “This is where the sticking point is because when you look at the league table and you start thinking about Aaron Ramsdale…

“I think he can go pretty much… Not everywhere, but there are a lot of clubs out there that I believe he is better than their goalkeeper now.”

Goldstein added: “Okay, so Tottenham I’d say no,” to which Bent replied “I’d say Villa is a no, [Emiliano] Martinez is a good goalkeeper, Newcastle, I’d have him over [Nick] Pope.

“I think he’s better than Manchester United’s [Andre] Onana. I think he’s better than West Ham’s goalkeepers!”

“He’s certainly better than Chelsea’s,” to which Bent summarised “We’ve just named four clubs like that.

“I don’t understand, why would you [from Arsenal’s point of view] want him to go and make other people’s [sides] better? Certainly, if they’re your rivals or in and around that, [why] make them better?”

It is fairly rare to see a goalkeeper change clubs halfway through a season. Ramsdale’s position is unique, however, as he is trying to secure a spot in the England squad for the 2024 Euros.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the goalkeeper tries to force an exit from Arsenal this winter, or opts to stay and fight for his place.

DON’T MISS: €100m Real Madrid star reveals Arsenal ‘vultures’ made him ‘feel like a hostage’