Wayne Rooney has revealed his “big concern” with Manchester United after two transfer mistakes in the summer window.

Rooney has reflected on Man Utd’s summer transfer window following Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Everton.

With this result, Michael Carrick‘s side have four points from their opening three Premier League games, having scored seven goals and conceded six.

In the summer, Man Utd largely focused on rebuilding their midfield with the signings of Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, who joined for around £150m combined.

But United also arguably needed to strengthen in other positions, and Rooney thinks they needed extra cover up front and at full-back.

“I just felt, and the Everton game showed me what I felt as well, they [United] were the better team, had a lot of control in the game, but a lack of a No.9, so for whatever reason Sesko is not fully fit, he missed pre-season,” Rooney said on Stick to United.

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“Lacking a No.9, full-back position in terms of competition for places.”

“I think Michael has been left short on that…”

Focusing on the left-back department, Rooney has explained why he thinks Carrick has been “left short”.

“I thought Luke Shaw was really good [against Everton], possibly could have got closer for the first goal but I thought he played really well, and that connection with Rashford was good,” Rooney continued.

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“But I think with Dalot and Mazraoui coming on, for a team who want to compete and compete at the top end of the Premier League, great getting back in the Champions League but you want to get in the Champions League and try to compete as well. Are we going to win the Champions League? Probably not, you never know but probably not.

“But you want a squad of players who are going to compete and I think Michael has been left short on that.”

Rooney’s “big concern” about Man Utd is the left-back department, but he is also generally concerned about their whole defence.

“Luke is not going to play every game, Dalot and Mazraoui coming on at left-back, again, we’re seeing too many players player in unfamiliar positions to them. And I think that’s where the club should have went out and got players to help,” Rooney added.

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“You would certainly be asking questions. I know Michael has come out and said he’s happy with the players they’ve got in.

“I don’t think any manager is happy, you always more more, more players and help for your team on the pitch.

“The back line, I don’t think is the strongest. Harry Maguire is probably the first-choice centre-back, then you’ve got Martinez who has got his injury problems, Heaven, who has got a lot of potential and I really like but it is potential and we’ve not seen enough of him.

“Full-back area is a big concern.”