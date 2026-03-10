Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have called for Arne Slot to drop one of Liverpool’s summer signings against Galatasaray.

Liverpool are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night as they visit Galatasaray in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

The Reds will hope to fare better against the Turkish giants than they did in September last year, with Victor Osimhen scoring the only goal in his side’s 1-0 win in the group stages.

Head coach Slot has several big decisions to make regarding team selection, including at left-back as Milos Kerkez and Andy Robertson push for a place in the starting XI.

Kerkez has had a mixed debut season at Anfield but has been preferred in the Premier League in recent weeks, though Robertson impressed as Liverpool beat Wolves 3-1 on Friday to advance in the FA Cup.

Ahead of the Galatasaray match, Gary Lineker asked Richards to assess Liverpool’s left-back situation and explained why he would select Robertson over Kerkez.

“Let’s get a full-back’s perspective on one of the Premier League’s great full-backs, Andy Robertson,” Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“Do you think he should have played more this season? It’s easy to say in hindsight because they obviously spend a few bob on Milos Kerkez and he struggled a little bit. But I think they’ve really missed Robertson.”

Micah Richards replied: “I think the feeling amongst Liverpool fans was that they needed to get someone in.

“So I think they did the right thing signing Kerkez. It’s the output that Robertson does, he’s up and down and up and down, but he’s in his 30s now and there was some games last season that it became a problem.

“So I think it was right to get Kerkez but I would have played Robertson more, especially in the bigger games, because of his experience and knowing that position.

“Kerkez was outstanding at Bournemouth and we all thought he would fit in seamlessly but he was quite reckless and rash at the start.

“He’s grown into it but in the big games I would still play Robertson and if I needed more energy I would go with Kerkez.”

Alan Shear then noted that Slot has a “big decision” to make regarding his left-back situation and agreed with Richards.

“He’s got a big decision to make when they play Galatasaray away. After Robertson’s performance, Slot has a big decision to make.”

Richards then added: “You’ve got to play Andy Robertson. Just for his knowhow and experience in such a big game. I would definitely play Robertson, without a doubt.”

Shearer responded: “That’s what I would do, yeah.”

